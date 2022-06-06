The future of entertainment: Shopping, seamlessness, and content that traverses geography and languages

As the lines continue to be blurred between established entertainers and your friendly neighbourhood content creators, the entertainment landscape as we know it is changing. With the development and widespread adoption of cutting edge technologies, the new age of entertainment is going to offer more opportunities to creators, brands, and viewers alike to discover — and in some cases, define — the cultural conversation.

There is perhaps no brand that better embodies the zeitgeist than TikTok. At the 2022 edition of Campaign360, the platform’s head of global agency, Karl Cluck, took to the stage to share his thoughts on the future of entertainment, the way that technology is “supercharging creative possibilities,” and how brands can harness the shoppertainment phenomenon for growth. Below are some of the key takeaways.

The democratisation of the entertainment industry

Casting an eye over the history of media itself, Cluck pointed out that while the transition from printing presses and physical distribution to broadcast media made the consumption of media more accessible, it wasn’t until the advent of the internet that ordinary people had the power to create content on their own. He mused that content creation, which started with simple text-heavy formats like blogs, has evolved alongside tech at an unprecedented pace and turned every smartphone user into a creator.