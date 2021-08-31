Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

Consumers need joy - now more than ever - and what could spark joy more than shopping? In SEA specifically, 1 in 3 wants to make a purchase and feel good about it, according to a Toluna survey commissioned by TikTok in March 2021. With lockdown, consumers are turning to commerce to make purchases and to be entertained. According to a GWI study, one-third of consumers say it’s important for them to be entertained during the purchasing process.

However, as e-commerce offerings expand across almost every digital platform, the space has become more competitive with lower conversion rates for brands. There are also few solutions that can connect consumers’ desires to the joy of shopping.

This is where Shoppertainment, where brands leverage creative content to stand out from digital advertising and truly engage with consumers to drive purchase, comes in.

What is Shoppertainment and what does it mean for APAC marketers?

At the core of Shoppertainment is the idea of brands entertaining consumers while promoting their products on digital platforms. On TikTok, for example, Shoppertainment is driven by the convergence of entertaining content and commerce that creates joyful shopping experiences for consumers.