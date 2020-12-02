TBWA bags top honours in AOY APAC and network categories

Omincom Group's TBWA bagged two of the top awards on offer in the 2020 Agency of the Year Awards for the Asia Pacific and Network categories in 2020. The agency won both Creative Network of the Year and Digital Network of the Year this year.

This haul marks an improvement from last year (albeit in a shrunken field), when it won just the one award for Asia-Pacific Best Culture. IPG-owned media agency UM won Media Network of the year, while Edelman won PR Network of the Year.

Meanwhile, the APAC agency awards were distributed across different networks. While WPP-owned Grey wrested the Best Culture prize from last year's winner TBWA, Dentsu Aegis Network (now renamed Dentsu International) Thailand was awarded Best Place to Work. ADA defended its position as Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year. Elsewhere, OMG Performance won APAC's Performance Agency prize, as did Ideasxmachina for Talent Development.

The only award given for APAC/ People team awards went to Grey's Nirvik Singh in Singapore, the second award in this category for the creative shop. No awards were presented for other categories such as Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year and Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency Person of the Year.