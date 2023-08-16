Sport for all? A look at Dylan Mulvaney's other brand deal

Dylan Mulvaney is the transgender influencer who found herself at the centre of a vicious backlash against "woke advertising" when Bud Light gifted her a can with her face on it. In the weeks leading up to Pride month, a false and damaging narrative developed that booking trans+ talent in ads would lead to reputational and financial ruin–or "go woke, go broke".

Admittedly, Bud Light did suffer a sales drop in the US after collaborating with Mulvaney, but the reality is more complex. Two weeks after Mulvaney posted, Bud Light owner Anheuser-Busch InBev's chief executive Brendan Whitworth released a statement that did little to appease the bigots or support trans+ people. Instead, the company sat on the fence. And we learned from Mulvaney herself that Bud Light abandoned her in the face of death threats and abuse. Its attempt to placate only alienated everyone. Their sales are still falling.

Outvertising's other CEO Lucy McKillop was recently invited on to BBC Radio 4 to discuss "'Woke' Capitalism". In the episode, the associate professor and department head of marketing at Drexel University in Philadelphia remarked that as Americans in particular become more polarised, the middle-ground strategy for brands is no longer effective.

Likewise, our advertising community needs to learn the right lessons from this when advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community. The narrative that this inclusion is bad for business is just not true. There's a strong and long-established business case for it that Outvertising laid out this past Pride month.

Nike and the transgender influencer

There's another story I'd like to share. Four days after Mulvaney's Bud Light post, there was another partnership. This time with Nike. Initially wrapped into the story of a backlash against "woke advertising", it was eclipsed by the interest around the double boycott Bud Light faced and it was quickly forgotten.

With more than one in 10 (13%) of the Fifa Women's World Cup players openly gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans+ and queer–and with the number of questionable bans on intersex and trans+ athletes competing in elite sport continuing to tick upward–Dylan's partnership with Nike is an example of how to deal with a backlash.

Mulvaney's Instagram post was a simple carousel of photos wearing workout gear from the Nike Women range. The four images show Mulvaney in yoga poses and relaxing on the deck in her yard. The caption reads: "Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen's newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They're so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner."

It was a perfectly benign post–a trans woman wearing women's clothing–but Mulvaney's heightened public profile meant that it became a stick with which to beat both trans+ people and Nike.