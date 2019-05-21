Search
1 day ago
Sport for all? A look at Dylan Mulvaney's other brand deal
The way Nike handled transphobic abuse should be applauded.
May 21, 2019
Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.
