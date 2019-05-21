trans

Sport for all? A look at Dylan Mulvaney's other brand deal
1 day ago
Marty Davies

Sport for all? A look at Dylan Mulvaney's other brand deal

The way Nike handled transphobic abuse should be applauded.

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
May 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?

Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

4 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

5 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

6 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

7 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

8 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

9 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

10 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double