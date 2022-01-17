Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Advertising boss teams up with ex-WPP senior leader Sanja Partalo and investor Daniel Pinto to invest in technology businesses that will influence the future of advertising.

(Getty)
(Getty)

S4 Capital boss Martin Sorrell is launching a venture-capital fund that will target early-stage companies within adtech, data analysis, content development and emerging digital media, as well as those exploring commercial models within the metaverse.

Sorrell has set up the fund, S4S Ventures, alongside a fellow former WPP executive Sanja Partalo and investor Daniel Pinto, the founder and CEO of Stanhope Capital.

Sorrell and Pinto are expected to inject US$15 million of their own money into the fund, according to The Sunday Times, and are seeking $150 million in total, per the report.

S4S aims to invest globally, but with an emphasis on the US, Europe and the Middle-East.

The venture fund will be run by New York-based Partalo as managing partner. Partalo is the former global head of strategic development and partnerships at WPP, which she left in November 2021. She has sat on the boards of several companies over the years including Kazoo, Fatherly, Subvrsive, The Mighty and Human Rights First.

Partalo said the fund will capitalise on new investment opportunities presented by Web3, an "incredibly fertile environment for start-ups".

"Regulatory, demographic and technological catalysts—such as a stricter privacy and regulatory environment for the tech giants, the rise of Gen Z, the democratisation of AI infrastructure, and the dawn of the metaverse—mean that this segment of the venture market benefits from significant tailwinds, presenting an exciting opportunity for investors," she said in a press release.

Specific acquisition targets include companies providing: programmatic advertising across connected TV, gaming and digital audio; identity resolution solutions; tech-enabled content development; monetisation of metaverse opportunities such as brand and creator participation; digital media focused on Gen Z.

Sorrell told The Times that a venture-capital fund was a more appropriate vehicle to invest in early-stage companies than his advertising-agency company S4 Capital, which he founded in 2018.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

2 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

3 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

4 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

5 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

6 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

The programmatic poop funnel

8 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

9 AB InBev reveals new logo

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Martin Sorrell: Flexible work 'will be more permanent than people think'
Advertising
Jan 11, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Martin Sorrell: Flexible work 'will be more ...

But WTF is the metaverse, really?
Digital
Jan 4, 2022
Mat Maroni

But WTF is the metaverse, really?

What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the new metaverse
Digital
1 day ago
Daniel Langer

What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the ...

The metaverse will be built on creative meritocracy, not deep pockets
Analysis
Dec 19, 2021
Rosie Copland-Mann

The metaverse will be built on creative meritocracy,...

Just Published

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as UM taps Joe DeMiero as US CEO
Media
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as ...

DeMiero joins from Publicis agency Hawkeye.

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural consultancy MindWorks
Marketing
8 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural ...

MindWorks will apply behavioural economics to marketing strategy.

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, except corporate channels
Media
9 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, ...

Trust in all news sources has fallen over the past decade, apart from media owned by businesses themselves, according to the latest global Trust Barometer from PR agency Edelman.

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid rages on
Advertising
17 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid ...

Companies now consider virtual events a permanent part of the landscape, according to a new study by Splash.