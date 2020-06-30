martin sorrell
S4's MightyHive to absorb Australian digital shop Lens10
Sir Martin Sorrell's also hired former Ogilvy CEO Miles Young as a non-executive director.
Sorrell: Spending through a recession is 'nonsense'
The S4 Capital chief remains bullish about a Q4 recovery.
S4 Capital reports net loss as revenue rises 292%
Like-for like revenue rose 41% in what Martin Sorrell called an "outstandingly successful" first full financial year.
Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital buys Latin American digital shop Circus Marketing
Sorrell is merging Circus with S4's global content practice, which is built around MediaMonks.
Sorrell's MediaMonks announces merger with India's White Balance
MediaMonks adds 50 experts to its team and intends to double its India business in the coming six months.
An inside look into S4 Capital's IMA Los Angeles operation
IMA - part of Martin Sorrell's digital ad and marketing services company - is planting its West Coast flag.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins