vc

How COVID-19 is affecting industry M&A
Apr 15, 2020
Hattie Marsden

Director of global M&A firm SI Partners reveals how the pandemic has shifted investment strategies in APAC, and who might come out on top.

From corporate to startup
Oct 2, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

How Bessie Lee’s career has changed since leaving WPP.

Russian VC firm eyes $50 million SEA investment
Feb 13, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – Moscow-based venture capital firm Ru-Net has teamed with SEA-based Digital Media Partners, with plans to invest $50 million in the sub-region.

