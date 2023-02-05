Skoda India parks creative mandate at Wunderman Thompson

Skoda India has appointed Wunderman Thompson to handle its creative and strategy for a three-year tenure to begin with. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Talking about the new partnership, Tarun Jha, head of marketing, Škoda Auto India, said, “Škoda is at a very critical milestone of its journey in India. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth with our India 2.0 strategy, we want a partner who will ride with us and add value to our business. With Wunderman Thompson’s experience in the auto category and enthusiasm to build distinctive narratives, we are hopeful that the journey will be successful.”

Anurag Tandon, SVP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, added, “Škoda is a legacy brand that has won the hearts and loyalty of car lovers in India over the last two decades, offering luxury, accessibility and reliability. On the back of new product launches and network expansion with a laser-sharp focus on customer satisfaction, the brand is on an accelerated growth path. We couldn’t be more excited to partner the brand at this exciting juncture to provide business solutions and drive growth for Skoda.”