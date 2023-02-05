Advertising Digital Marketing News
Campaign India Team
Feb 5, 2023

Skoda India parks creative mandate at Wunderman Thompson

The mandate was bagged following a multi-agency pitch, and the account will be led out of Wunderman Thompson’s Mumbai office.

Skoda India parks creative mandate at Wunderman Thompson
Skoda India has appointed Wunderman Thompson to handle its creative and strategy for a three-year tenure to begin with. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. 
 
Talking about the new partnership, Tarun Jha, head of marketing, Škoda Auto India, said, “Škoda is at a very critical milestone of its journey in India. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth with our India 2.0 strategy, we want a partner who will ride with us and add value to our business. With Wunderman Thompson’s experience in the auto category and enthusiasm to build distinctive narratives, we are hopeful that the journey will be successful.”
 
Anurag Tandon, SVP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, added, “Škoda is a legacy brand that has won the hearts and loyalty of car lovers in India over the last two decades, offering luxury, accessibility and reliability. On the back of new product launches and network expansion with a laser-sharp focus on customer satisfaction, the brand is on an accelerated growth path. We couldn’t be more excited to partner the brand at this exciting juncture to provide business solutions and drive growth for Skoda.”
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Preeya Vyas joins Wunderman Thompson as first global chief experience officer
Oct 4, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Preeya Vyas joins Wunderman Thompson as first ...

Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives pick top APAC campaigns
Jun 13, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives ...

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global head of inclusive design
May 19, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global ...

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign highlights period poverty
Apr 11, 2022
Staff Reporters

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.