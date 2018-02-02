skoda

PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Three-year deal consolidates both Volkswagen and Skoda brands from the joint venture under PHD, adding to its VW global business.

Private View: Skoda, NZ Police, and Singtel put on a show
Feb 2, 2018
Rick Boost

Watch creatives react to ads on camera, in the latest episode of our Private View series.

Greenkern wins Volkswagen Finance China branding account
Mar 14, 2013
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Berlin and Beijing-based brand consultancy Greenkern has won Volkswagen Finance China as a new client and will sharpen its brand and marketing strategy development.

Leo Burnett launches ‘Clever together’ social media co-creation platform for Skoda China
Nov 9, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Leo Burnett China has launched a social media campaign, 'Clever together', for car brand Skoda, which invites Chinese consumers to provide inspiration that improve life inside and outside of the car.

Online Media Partners invites Axis founders as directors
Jun 7, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Online Media Partners, a local full-service digital agency in China, has engaged Axis Business Consulting — led by advertising industry veterans Alan Rutherford and Louise Au — to advise on strategic development and regional expansion.

Shanghai Volkswagen Skoda launches Valentine's Day campaign
Feb 14, 2011
Jin Bo

Despite being a western tradition, Valentine's Day is becoming increasingly popular in China as more and more brands try to cash in on the shopping spree, including auto maker Shanghai Volkswagen.

