Škoda reviews global advertising

Škoda is reviewing its global advertising requirements as it plans on developing a new brand platform.

Campaign understands that the car marque, which is owned by the Volkswagen Group, wants to invest in its brand as it seeks to compete with more upscale rivals.

Škoda is working with The Observatory International's London team on the pitch process and is on the hunt for a shop that has an "international footprint".

The review does not impact Škoda's regional agencies. In the UK, Fallon London (now part of Leo Burnett) has worked with the brand since 1998.

A spokesman for The Observatory International told Campaign: "Škoda Global Marketing Communications is looking to appoint a long-term global creative lead agency partner with an international footprint to support its on-going sales and growth objectives.

"The review process is being handled by The Observatory International (London) on behalf of Škoda Global Marketing.

"The review impacts Škoda's global creative agency relationships only and does not impact its media agency relationship or relationships with agencies in regions or individual markets."

PHD handles VW's global media planning and buying account. It is currently up for review. PHD's contract runs until 2023.