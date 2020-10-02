Skip the cheesy jingles with these unique Japanese tunes

This week at Inspiration Station, we stimulate your ears instead of your eyes, with the help of music agency Syn. The agency has just released a new collection of music recorded and mixed at their Tokyo studios featuring some of Japan's best musicians.

The distinctly contemporary collection runs the gamut from hip hop, electronic, zen meditation, J-pop vocals to modern hybrid tracks. Featuring over 50 tracks that took more than two years to produce and record, it sees traditional shakuhachi and koto instrument players taking part alongside singers and rappers.

Described as "an epic love letter to Japanese culture" it stems from Syn’s Tokyo headquarters and co-founder/chief creative director Nick Wood’s experience with and passion for his adopted home.

“The popularity and influence of Japanese culture can be increasingly seen in film, television and advertising,” enthuses Wood. "And we wanted to further expose people to the diverse range of styles and incredible artists present in Japanese music.”