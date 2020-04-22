syn

Skip the cheesy jingles with these unique Japanese tunes
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: Two years in the making, music agency Syn has just released a new collection of modern Japanese music for commercial licensing. Enjoy a sampler.

You'll know when a Fiat 500E is about to run you over
Apr 22, 2020
Ad Nut

That's because you'll hear voice artist Rudi Rok and a snippet of music from a 1973 Fellini film first. (Who thinks this is a good idea?)

Why MassiveMusic chose Tokyo as its Asia hub
May 17, 2017
David Blecken

Japan’s meticulous work ethic, combined with major upcoming events and growing internationalization, made for an appealing proposition.

