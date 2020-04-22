Search
syn
1 day ago
Skip the cheesy jingles with these unique Japanese tunes
INSPIRATION STATION: Two years in the making, music agency Syn has just released a new collection of modern Japanese music for commercial licensing. Enjoy a sampler.
Apr 22, 2020
You'll know when a Fiat 500E is about to run you over
That's because you'll hear voice artist Rudi Rok and a snippet of music from a 1973 Fellini film first. (Who thinks this is a good idea?)
May 17, 2017
Why MassiveMusic chose Tokyo as its Asia hub
Japan’s meticulous work ethic, combined with major upcoming events and growing internationalization, made for an appealing proposition.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins