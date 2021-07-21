Toshiba introduces android geisha in new global campaign

Toshiba is launching a global brand campaign, led off by the film above, titled 'The Craftsman'.
The company aims to associate itself with "the unique principles of Japanese craftsmanship and the highest attention to detail: The Takumi Spirit". The work debuts a new slogan, 'Details matter'.
The spot is by creative agency Stig&Xi, with music by Syn Music.
The film ties together ancient Japanese crafts with a "surprising futuristic take on the world of technological innovations to come", then ends with a haiku about the mindset of ‘the craftsman’.
The music continues the theme of old and new by combining traditional instrument sounds with electronic elements and a hip-hop rhythm.
A series of further short films will follow, highlighting Toshiba’s product innovations, before a broader campaign rolls out, all carrying the #DetailsMatter message, the company said.
As with many statement films, Ad Nut feels that the film doesn't make much of a statement at all. It's beautiful and the music is great, but the rest of the campaign will have to flesh out the idea and connect the dots to Toshiba's businesses. It will be interesting to see how that's done, especially as Toshiba is at this point mainly a B2B brand.
CREDITS
Client: TOSHIBA
Head of Global Brands & Communication, Toshiba Lifestyle Products and Services Corporation: Brando Brandstaeter
Agency: Stig&Xi.
Creative Team: Nils Andersson. Danny Low.
Writers: Danny Low. Keiichi Sazaki.
Account; Maxine Jia
Production Company; FarFar Films and Radical Media
Director: Kevin Lee.
Music: Syn Tokyo & Syn China
Creative Director: Nick Wood
Music Producer: Zhenzhen Yan
Rearrangement: Yuji Hagiwara
Sound Design: Alan Mawdsley
