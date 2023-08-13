Analysis News Media PR Creativity
Ewan Larkin
10 hours ago

RIP AOR?

In-house teams are searching for more short-term support, but that’s not all bad news for agencies.

Photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Getty Images.

Marketers are increasingly seeking project-based and specialised PR support, driven by attempts to make inroads with the coveted Gen Z demographic and changing priorities during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Creative and media pitches rose 11% globally in 2022, but they brought in 35% less revenue compared to the prior year, according to a report from consultancy R3 in February. R3 is seeing the same trend in PR, an area in which some marketers are still wet behind the ears, says Greg Paull, principal. 

He says many companies are unsure how to manage earned media—either in-house, through a boutique or a larger agency—leading them to test the waters with project-based assignments. 

“Marketers are trying to find the right resources to do a lot more earned media. The jury is still out on the best place to do that,” says Paull. 

Companies are particularly leaning into earned media to reach Gen Z, given the demographic’s nontraditional consumption methods, Paull notes. He says that these attempts to connect with younger audiences by focusing heavily on strategies such as influencer marketing mean clients are straying from the PR AOR model. 

“The AOR remits usually come through the corporate communications team at a large company, while the influencer marketing comes through the marketing team,” he explains. “The fact that it’s not all done under a single remit is probably as much to do with the company's structure as it is to do with the agency’s capabilities.”

Short-term work isn’t necessarily bad news for agencies. Projects give firms an opportunity to flex their resources and capabilities, while letting both parties assess a potential partnership, says Josh Rosenberg, CEO of creative and consumer firm Day One Agency.

“We’ve always liked projects, ones that have clear beginnings, middles and ends. It enables us to get a feel for the client, the challenge and the opportunity,” Rosenberg says, adding that projects can set the foundation for longer engagements. 

Hunter, a project shop at its core, is benefitting from clients’ shifting demands. In 2022, the agency’s revenue increased 21% globally to US$51.2 million. The firm supports Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Sparkling Ice with consumer PR.

Despite the revenue improvement, CEO Grace Leong says Hunter is looking for more security and accountability in its client relationships.  

“It’s challenging not to have AOR written down somewhere…We want more assurances from the client that it won’t just be a [one-time] transaction,” she says. “We think they should recognise our business model and that we have to keep our people employed.” 

She says that Hunter, a Stagwell agency, is seeking assurances through a second potential brief or guarantees that the firm will be included in a pitch for the next project. 

“We’re saying, ‘Look, if we pitch and win this and do it at your price, we really hope you’ll consider sticking with us,’” Leong says. “Are they putting it in writing? Not quite yet. But we are having those conversations upfront that we expect this to be a long-term investment.”

Consumer-focused agencies aren’t the only ones noticing a shift away from an all-encompassing model. Margery Kraus, founder and executive chairman of APCO Worldwide, says clients are looking for specialised support, sometimes enlisting numerous agencies for it. 

She says Covid-19 catalysed the change, forcing clients to reassess, operate differently and interact with new agencies. Companies also wanted strong, consistent senior counsel, which occasionally gets lost in the AOR model and its inherently larger teams. 

“I think there was generally this feeling that an agency, no matter how big it is, can’t do everything well, everywhere in the world,” Kraus says. “You can’t be all things to all people.”

Now, companies are much more concerned with outcomes, instead of favoring output, she says. 

“When you have an AOR, you have a tendency to define things in terms of outputs, [such as] putting out 10 press releases a week,” she says. “I think that’s less significant now. The smarter companies are saying, ‘Okay, how’s this going to affect our bottom line? How can we think about KPIs more substantively, as opposed to the numerics?’”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

1 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

2 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

3 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

4 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

5 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

6 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

7 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

8 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

9 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

10 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Related Articles

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record
Mar 27, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of ...

Why global collaboration is the key to greater creativity
Aug 1, 2023
Julia Hammond

Why global collaboration is the key to greater ...

When brands give us the freedom of creativity, it's heaven: The Quick Style
Jul 14, 2023
Raahil Chopra

When brands give us the freedom of creativity, it's ...

Just Published

WPP moves GroupM Nexus product and engineering teams into Choreograph
The Knowledge
9 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

WPP moves GroupM Nexus product and engineering ...

SCOOP: The move forms part of a wider reorganisation at Choreograph that has also named Krystal Olivieri as North America CEO.

Leo Burnett and McDonald's reject charge of plagiarism over number-plate ads
9 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Leo Burnett and McDonald's reject charge of ...

Art director Zed Anwar’s One Minute Brief work appeared on social four months ago but Leo Burnett UK says it presented the idea internally in January and to McDonald’s in February.

The summer of female spending power
The Information
10 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The summer of female spending power

From Barbiemania to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour phenomenon, the power of young, female spenders is in the spotlight this summer.

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double
10 hours ago
Will Green

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more ...

Majority of complaints related to 'respect, bullying, harassment, discrimination' category.