Diana Bradley
2 days ago

South Australian Tourism Commission names Praytell North America PR agency of record

The agency will share stories about the region’s native wildlife, wine and outback experiences.

Praytell is pitching the region's accessible outback. (Image via the Tourism Australia/South Australia Tourism Commission).
The South Australian Tourism Commission has named Praytell as its PR AOR for North America. 

The agency started working with the tourism group on October 1, following an RFP process that started in June, said Jamie Simpson, SVP and co-lead of the firm’s travel practice.

Praytell is supporting the commission with PR and influencer efforts, including press trips, media relations and strategy and creative.  

“The biggest problem South Australia has in North America is awareness,” said Simpson. “We are lucky that Americans and Canadians love Australia, but we need to get them to choose South Australia entirely or as part of their itinerary.”

Praytell will tout South Australia’s wildlife, accessible outback and wine region. 

"South Australian Tourism Commission has ambitious goals for the U.S. and Canadian markets and Praytell is the perfect partner to help share our stories of incredible native wildlife, wine and outback experiences,” said the commission’s executive director of marketing, Erik de Roos, via email. 

Simpson is leading a core team of four people on the account. Praytell launched its first Asia-Pacific office in Melbourne in 2021, led by VP and head of global strategy Zoe Watson, who will support the team on this account. Budget information was not disclosed. 

This year, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts and Renaissance Hotels, two brands under the Marriott International umbrella, named Praytell as their global PR AOR. Other recent account wins for the firm include Graduate Hotels, Singapore Tourism Board and Sea-Doo watercrafts and pontoons.

Praytell reported a 16% increase in revenue globally to $29 million and a 14% increase in the U.S. to $28 million in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report

 

