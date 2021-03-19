Revamp makes Singapore's digital heritage trail more accessible

Worthy work doesn't just come in the form of flashy 60-second TVCs, so Ad Nut would like to highlight a recent revamp of the Singapore’s National Heritage Board's Roots website, which is billed as a one-stop digital concierge for exploring Singapore’s culture and heritage.

TSLA (The Secret Little Agency) Design handled the reworking of the site, with a remit covering branding, web design, UX/UI and integrated marketing. Here's a synopsis of the work, from TSLA:

The combined NHB & TSLA team spent countless hours auditing, researching and pouring through the site’s web pages, conducting multiple focus groups across different user profiles to painstakingly organise over 120,000 pieces of content into intuitive categories to help bring out the content and facilitate a better user journey on the site. Beyond creating a new brand identity, and improving UX/UI and ontology functions, the team also worked on rewriting academic pieces into more engaging articles for all—allowing anyone to discover heritage.

The site allows users to explore the NHB's National Collection, heritage trails, national monuments, intangible cultural heritage and more. It also integrates resources from other platforms like the National Library Board’s Infopedia and the Esplanade’s Offstage websites.

Here's a few GIFs demonstrating how the site works (click to enlarge):

To promote visits to the new site, NHB launched a virtual treasure hunt, Heritage Hunter, which sends users deep into the site in search of golden coins—with weekly prizes including a tablet worth S$1,099, and S$100 shopping vouchers. The contest can be found on the organisation's Facebook and Instagram pages or Roots website. It ends March 31.