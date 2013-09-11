national heritage board
Revamp makes Singapore's digital heritage trail more accessible
TSLA Design and Singapore's National Heritage Board curated 120,000 pieces of content about Singapore's cultural history for a user-friendly revamp of the Roots website.
Singapore's National Heritage Board calls media pitch
SINGAPORE - The National Heritage Board (NHB) has called a media pitch to appoint agencies to provide services in media planning and buying.
Singapore National Heritage Board calls media pitch
SINGAPORE - One month after launching a review of its PR arrangements, Singapore’s National Heritage Board (NHB) has called a pitch for its media business.
Singapore National Heritage Board calls PR pitch
SINGAPORE - Singapore’s National Heritage Board (NHB) has called a pitch for its PR business after handing Fulford Public Relations a one-year retainer in June last year.
National Library Board invites Singaporeans to share memories
SINGAPORE - The National Library Board (NLB) has launched an online platform in partnership with XM Asia for Singaporeans to collect and share memories in the lead up to the country’s 50th National Day in 2015.
Fulford PR retains Pure Group and Beam Global
SINGAPORE – Fulford Public Relations has retained another two accounts, after the recent retainer win of Singapore's National Heritage Board and Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports – Child Abuse.
