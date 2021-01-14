R/GA wins global social AOR remit for Uber

R/GA has been appointed global social AOR for Uber, tasked with delivering creative programs and community management across the Uber Rides and Uber Eats businesses.

In Asia Pacific, R/GA APAC will partner with Uber as social agency of record, working with the company to drive its business and brand through social and digital channels across the Australia, Japan and Taiwan markets, with R/GA Sydney in the lead.

R/GA’s remit is to improve effectiveness for all marketing activity across Uber’s digital and social platforms. “Over the past year, we have focussed our efforts on keeping our cities moving and supporting those who needed it the most," said Travis Freeman, director of global media and social at Uber, in a statement. "Now that we’re slowly entering a new phase, we need a partner who can support us with helping cities recover.”

R/GA's EVP and managing director, Tuomas Peltoniemi, said this contract is an opportunity for the agency to partner with one of the world’s most essential mobility and food delivery businesses. Uber joins the agency's new economy client roster, which also includes Slack, Google and Nike.