R/GA wins global social AOR remit for Uber
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

In Asia Pacific, R/GA APAC will work across the Australia, Japan and Taiwan markets, led out of the Sydney office.

Jameson appoints Jack Morton as global experiential AOR
Feb 20, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The Irish brand has not previously had a dedicated shop for experience.

Puma appoints Y&R as AOR for China
Aug 13, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Y&R China won the business via competitive tender against five other agencies.

Columbus wins Lafarge in Malaysia
Jul 28, 2017
Faaez Samadi

DAN-owned digital agency will handle construction firm’s digital media work.

Intel appoints manghamgaxiola mcgarrybowen as creative AOR for APAC
Oct 22, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE – Intel Corporation has appointed manghamgaxiola mcgarrybowen as its creative agency-of-record for the Asia-Pacific region, covering South Asia, Southeast Asia and Australasia.

Ecco adds digital agency Agenda to roster
Jan 23, 2013
Staff Writer

SHANGHAI - Agenda has been appointed digital agency of record for Ecco.

