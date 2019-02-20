Search
aor
1 day ago
R/GA wins global social AOR remit for Uber
In Asia Pacific, R/GA APAC will work across the Australia, Japan and Taiwan markets, led out of the Sydney office.
Feb 20, 2019
Jameson appoints Jack Morton as global experiential AOR
The Irish brand has not previously had a dedicated shop for experience.
Aug 13, 2018
Puma appoints Y&R as AOR for China
Y&R China won the business via competitive tender against five other agencies.
Jul 28, 2017
Columbus wins Lafarge in Malaysia
DAN-owned digital agency will handle construction firm’s digital media work.
Oct 22, 2015
Intel appoints manghamgaxiola mcgarrybowen as creative AOR for APAC
SINGAPORE – Intel Corporation has appointed manghamgaxiola mcgarrybowen as its creative agency-of-record for the Asia-Pacific region, covering South Asia, Southeast Asia and Australasia.
Jan 23, 2013
Ecco adds digital agency Agenda to roster
SHANGHAI - Agenda has been appointed digital agency of record for Ecco.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins