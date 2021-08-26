Media News
Essence bags media AOR for Carousell

The agency’s scope of work includes brand and performance marketing in Singapore, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Essence is now the integrated media agency of record for classifieds marketplace Carousell. Led out of Essence’s Singapore office, the agency’s scope of work for the company includes brand and performance marketing in Singapore, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

As part of the partnership, Essence’s first work with Carousell includes a campaign to build brand awareness among its target consumers in Hong Kong, a campaign to establish the brand’s versatility across products and service categories in Singapore and the Philippines, and conducting the agency’s Essence Media Health Check consulting service with Carousell’s team on its performance marketing campaigns.

Cassandra Leong, director for brand at Carousell, said the company will work with Essence to "establish meaningful ways to connect with our users at scale, no matter which part of the funnel they are at."

Meanwhile, Monica Bhatia, senior vice president, APAC client partner and Singapore managing director at Essence said the agency aims to use its media, consulting, commerce and content expertise to both improve Carousell's customer experience and accelerate its marketing transformation and business growth in the region.

Essence clients in Singapore include Airbnb, the Financial Times, Google, NBCUniversal and Scoot. 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

