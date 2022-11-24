Twitter splits with consumer PR AOR

Twitter and consumer PR AOR Autumn Communications have ended their partnership after only two months working together.

A source familiar with the matter said this month that Autumn Communications is no longer working with Twitter.

A Twitter representative could not be reached to comment on the company’s PR agency relationships.

Autumn Communications started consumer support for Twitter in September after a competitive pitch process, an agency spokesperson told PRWeek.

Bruno Solari, associate VP at Autumn Communications, recently shared a post about the agency’s campaign for Twitter called the Swift Report on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights. The initiative tracked data including how many times users have tweeted about Swift over the past decade, as well as during the three days after the pop star’s latest album announcement.

Since taking over the company, Elon Musk has deprioritized communications in-house. In one of his first orders of business, Musk organized mass layoffs at the company, including nearly completely eliminating the comms function.

Twitter previously worked with Golin as its consumer AOR, but that relationship had been over for years, according to an agency spokesperson.

Autumn Communications, based in New York, also has an office in Los Angeles. The agency has worked with clients including Amazon, Chamberlain Coffee, Expedia, Lyft, IMDb and Instacart, according to its website.