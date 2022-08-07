Marketing News
Jack O'Brien
2 days ago

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR

In an internal memo, HH&Y CEO Donna Murphy characterized the assignment as the year’s “biggest pitch in our industry.”

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR

ViiV Healthcare has named Havas Health & You its single global agency of record, an assignment that encompasses all brands and portfolios.

According to an internal memo from HH&Y CEO Donna Murphy, ViiV made the decision following a “major holding-company consolidation” earlier this summer. Murphy noted that this was “the biggest pitch in our industry” so far in 2022.

“This win is a reinforcement that our ‘Better Together’ strategy is spot-on and continues to differentiate us in a highly competitive market,” Murphy wrote. “It is also a testament to our incredible talent across this network.” 

It’s a plum assignment given ViiV’s recent successes. Additionally, the PatientView Corporate Reputation of Pharma survey released in May listed ViiV, which specializes in HIV treatments, at the top of the list in terms of corporate reputation among nearly 50 pharma companies.

Securing the ViiV business portfolio is the latest in a string of major developments at HH&Y. On Wednesday, HH&Y announced that it has teamed with corporate sibling Republica Havas launch Republica Havas Health, which will be led by Republica Havas co-founder, chairman and CEO Jorge Plasencia.

Additionally, Murphy added Havas Creative Group to her purview last month, while the agency promoted Elizabeth Egan to CEO of HH&Y Europe.

This story first appeared on MM+M.

Source:
Campaign UK

