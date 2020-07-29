social

Decoding professional user-generated content on Douyin
Jul 29, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

One of Douyin’s hottest influencers, @Maoguangguang, is proving that PUGC, or “professional user-generated content,” is profitable. Here’s what brands interested in capitalizing need to know.

Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
Jun 1, 2020
Rakesh Kumar

We're seeing the rise of a new smart consumer, smart economy and a smart community in China.

Ads come to Instagram's IGTV format
May 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

And creators will share in the revenue. An initial trial includes 200 English-speaking creators.

Confined consumers boost Tencent earnings as gaming, social media units profit
May 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

But the technology giant's media advertising revenue was hit by sweeping reductions in adspend, as multinational clients look to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

A billion users on, WeChat user growth, engagement slowing
Feb 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Time spent on app may be slowing as brands and consumers consider compelling alternatives in increasingly cluttered Chinese market, reveals Totem Media report.

Snap's Q4 losses up 44% on $100 million one-time charge
Feb 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Even as revenues and user numbers grow, profits remain distant two years after the company's messy IPO.

