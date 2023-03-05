Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

US software company Adobe has divided its global media planning and buying duties between Publicis Media and WPP’s Wavemaker.

Wavemaker has captured billings of $250 million in the Americas and a further $100m in global customer engagement and retention responsibilities for three Adobe business lines.

The full-funnel apppointments are understood to build substantially on its previous US-only brand-focused remit. The Americas business was previously split between a number of agencies including Bamboo, Stagwell and Stickyeyes.

Publicis Media will handle media for Adobe across EMEA, APAC and Japan, with combined billings of $210 million. European media was previously split between a number of agencies including Wavemaker and Japanese media was with Dentsu.

Campaign understands Publicis Media will create a bespoke team to work with Adobe.

Wavemaker global CEO Toby Jenner said: "We’re proud to be extending our partnership with Adobe regionally and globally.

"Adobe is now a top 10 client for us globally. This is a fantastic result fuelled by our attitude of Positive Provocation, a phenomenal team effort and collaboration across Wavemaker, GroupM and WPP. We can’t wait to get started.”

Adobe, which is well known for its creative suite of apps such as Photoshop and Illustrator, reported revenues of $15.8bn in FY21 and employs nearly 26,000 people.