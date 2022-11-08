Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Building on its UK offering, Publicis Groupe is launching a specialist gaming proposition called Publicis Play in Southeast Asia to be led by chief transformation officer for the region, Ian Loon. Built in partnership with Web3 marketing consultancy Mana Partners, the platform will aim to be a gateway for advertisers looking to capitalise on marketing opportunities in gaming and esports.

The platform does not differentiate between gaming and the metaverse as two silo solutions, but instead as one integrated offer. Content and fandom from gaming are the foundation for metaverse experiences, says Jamie Lewin, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Mana Partners.

“Our decision to partner with Publicis Groupe SEA was a real meeting of the minds on how we collectively view the opportunity,” adds Lewin.

The new division has already been piloted with several of the Groupe’s clients, including Singapore Tourism Board, McDonald’s and PepsiCo, and has the ability to scale around new and existing opportunities as they develop.

For brands, Publicis says gaming offers a variety of diverse and interactive content formats that can improve message comprehension, recall and response, from the top to the bottom of the purchase funnel. Publicis has identified three pillars to help define brand success under Publicis Play: fan-first strategy, player-first experiences, and real-value exchanges.

“By the end of 2022, players will have also spent one trillion hours and $200 billion playing games and 25 billion hours watching gaming content," says Matthew Zatto, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Mana Partners. "On top of this, ad spend is also forecasted to grow significantly in the coming decade to more than $214 billion annually. It is a huge opportunity but one that needs the right partnership between brands, agencies, and fans to create true value."

Loon adds: “With the launch of Publicis Play, we can immediately deliver new ways to integrate and deliver between Web2 and Web3, provide measurable value, and drive business outcomes for brands.”

Publicis Play will draw from a core team of specialists and tools from within Publicis Groupe globally.

