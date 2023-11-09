Publicis expands 'Working With Cancer’ initiative in Asia with Philippines launch

Publicis Groupe has launched its ‘Working With Cancer’ initiative in the Philippines, with Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health) and the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP), to foster a more supportive workplace for employees battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

Philippines is the first country in Asia Pacific that Publicis has launched the initiative, which clinched the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good at the Cannes Lions 2023, on a significant scale.

The memorandum of agreement signed by Publicis Groupe, AC Health, and PMAP covers more than a thousand businesses in the country, who have pledged to eradicate the stigma associated with cancer in the workplace.

PMAP is one of the largest organisation of human resources and talent leaders in the Philippines, representing more than 1,800 companies including most of the Top 500 corporations. AC Health, which is owned by Ayala Corporation, operates a network of hospitals and clinics.

The businesses will strive to provide a nurturing professional space for individuals affected by cancer. This includes the patients, caregivers, and survivors, ensuring they have the necessary support and job security throughout their professional lives.

“The Philippines team have made an incredible effort to scale the WWC initiative such that it makes industry-wide and client-wide impact,” said Amrita Randhawa, the chief executive of Publicis Groupe in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

“As a team, this is what we are focused on in Southeast Asia: inviting and bringing together industry and client bodies to make sure this initiative creates scalable workforce change.”

Paolo Borromeo, president and CEO of AC Health, added: “We are excited about our role in helping the Working With Cancer movement grow because we recognize our responsibility and obligation, as healthcare providers and employers, to provide the best care and environment to our employees for cancer screening, treatment, and recovery. Together, we can do much to revolutionize cancer care in the workplace setting.”

Publicis' commitment to this cause is personal and driven by the experience of its global chairman and CEO, Arthur Sadoun, who has been vocal about his own cancer journey.

The pledge, which was first introduced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, calls on corporations to create a culture that not only supports employees through their health challenges but also ensures job security and fosters a recovery-oriented environment.

The initiative has seen a positive response, with over 600 companies worldwide endorsing the pledge, demonstrating a growing commitment to transforming workplace culture.