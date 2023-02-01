cancer
Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl
The initiative, which aims to raise awareness and support for people struggling with cancer in the workplace, will launch a consumer-facing campaign at Super Bowl LVII.
Publicis leads global business initiative to support employees with cancer
More than 30 major companies have already committed “to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace” by guaranteeing jobs for staff living with cancer.
What if you could actually see UV rays?
Watch MullenLowe’s campaign for Cancer Institute NSW on the dangers of unprotected skin.
Prudential uses true-life survivor story in new campaign
A five-minute film by creative agency Kymechow tells the story of Hong Kong actress Mandy Lam's fight with breast cancer.
Pro-science pro-bono work to 'reverse' cancer in Malaysia
Ensemble Worldwide worked with Cancer Research Malaysia on a pro bono campaign to launch a 'World Reverse Cancer Day' and communicate an important message about the disease.
52 nude 'models' aim to raise breast-cancer awareness
Breast cancer survivors can't appear in public exposed, but the Greek goddess Eos can.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins