Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl
Feb 1, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

The initiative, which aims to raise awareness and support for people struggling with cancer in the workplace, will launch a consumer-facing campaign at Super Bowl LVII.

Publicis leads global business initiative to support employees with cancer
Jan 17, 2023
Gideon Spanier

More than 30 major companies have already committed “to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace” by guaranteeing jobs for staff living with cancer.

What if you could actually see UV rays?
Nov 23, 2022
Staff Reporters

Watch MullenLowe’s campaign for Cancer Institute NSW on the dangers of unprotected skin.

Prudential uses true-life survivor story in new campaign
Mar 13, 2019
Jingjing Ma

A five-minute film by creative agency Kymechow tells the story of Hong Kong actress Mandy Lam's fight with breast cancer.

Pro-science pro-bono work to 'reverse' cancer in Malaysia
Apr 6, 2018
Ad Nut

Ensemble Worldwide worked with Cancer Research Malaysia on a pro bono campaign to launch a 'World Reverse Cancer Day' and communicate an important message about the disease.

52 nude 'models' aim to raise breast-cancer awareness
May 23, 2017
Ad Nut

Breast cancer survivors can't appear in public exposed, but the Greek goddess Eos can.

