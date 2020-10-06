OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has launched Transact, a new ecommerce arm that offers end-to-end consultancy and support for clients looking to bolster their presence on digital marketplaces. The platform is designed to help brands pivot their business by improving their digital availability as well as focusing on new retail opportunities and ecommerce channels. Transact will operate side-by-side with Omni, OMG’s data marketing solution.

The new offering will be headquartered in Singapore and backed by ecommerce consultants and omni-channel retail specialists in 25 markets. The new practice is embedded within the agency brand teams; therefore Transact’s dedicated teams will comprise of existing employees in APAC. Consultancy will range from commerce strategy, media, and marketplace investment to store management (Lazada, Amazon, TMALL, JD.com & Shoppee, D2C and eRetail), content and merchandising.

Transact—which was already launched in Europe in 2018, MENA in 2019 and LATAM earlier this year—developed a digital shelf framework that collapses the funnel to look at isolating elements within the ecommerce value chain to deliver incremental sales growth. Insights harvetested from the digital shelf are then fed into Omni to identify specific shopper behaviours, analyse loyalty data and identify buying patterns.

PHD has already integrated Transact into its existing commerce offering in APAC, in partnership with ecommerce retailers that are part of Omni Studio, its proprietary platform. This comes at the back of its recent global and regional wins such as Diageo, Spotlight Group and LG.

Tony Harradine, CEO at Omnicom Media Group, APAC, said: “Given that ecommerce is accelerating as a result of Covid, it is imperative for brands to stand out on the digital shelf, and with Transact, we are able to isolate elements within the ecommerce value chain to deliver incremental growth for clients.”