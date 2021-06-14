Advertising Digital Media PR News
Alison Weissbrot
9 hours ago

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on managing through change

The global chair of advertising and North America CEO talks about her first few months at the WPP firm after 25 years at McCann.

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on managing through change

Devika Bulchandani is leading Ogilvy through a time of massive change.

After 25 years at McCann, Bulchandani joined Ogilvy in November as CEO of North America and global chair of advertising, leading the charge in the industry’s largest market and shaping the vision for creativity globally.

She’s part of a new leadership regime assembled by Andy Main, who joined the storied creative agency as global CEO last July, replacing four-decade veteran John Seifert.

Main’s background as boss of Deloitte Digital has marked a new era for Ogilvy, in which the agency has doubled down on specialties in PR, healthcare, experience and creative, while leaning into Ogilvy’s single P&L structure to offer best-in-class, integrated solutions for clients.

In addition to Bulchandani, Main brought on Geometry (now Wunderman Commerce) finance chief Stacey Ryan Cornelius as global chief financial officer, Edelman vet Julianna Richter as global CEO of PR and influence, Accenture exec Steve Soechtig to lead its experience business and Leo Burnett’s Liz Taylor as chief creative officer — all in the past seven months.

(Ogilvy PR has just named Lisa Bright as global chief creative officer and Charlotte Tansill as global chief strategy officer)

Other leadership shuffles have come from within Ogilvy’s ranks, such as eight-year vet Carina De Blois, who replaced Lauren Crampsie as president of Ogilvy NY in May; Kate Cronin, who was promoted to CEO of Ogilvy Health after 12 years; and Liam Parker, who was promoted to chief client officer after more than 15 years at the agency.

Amid all this change, Bulchandani is conscious about leaning into Ogilvy’s heritage as she oversees its 18,000 employees in the U.S.

“I've been really deliberate in making sure I'm not trying to make Ogilvy into something else,” she said. “I'm learning about the culture, the people, the brand and the heritage and bringing out the best to move it forward. As a leadership team, we have talked about how important it is for us not to come in as outsiders and make people feel like they are not great and they don't have the potential.”

In that spirit, Bulchandani spent the first few months on the job “learning about the culture, people, brand and heritage to bring out the best moving forward.” The agency has also picked up a few new clients since she joined, including Zippos, Absolut Vodka, Enterprise Holdings and Pernod Ricard.

The wins have been across PR, creative, social media and brand strategy, areas the creative agency has bolstered under Main.

“Clients need multiple solutions,” Bulchandani said. “The epiphany for us is we need to be organized in the most agile and fluid manner to deliver those. A lot of the wins we're seeing in the marketplace is because we are operating differently from a P&L structure.”

But, on the creative front, Ogilvy still hasn’t made up for its 2017 loss of American Express, which it cut final ties with in November. Ogilvy’s revenues declined year over year in Q1 but is “certainly demonstrating an improving trend,” WPP chief financial officer John Rogers said on an April earnings call.

Winning big global clients is “absolutely priority number one” for Ogilvy, Bulchandani said, as more large marketers look to consolidate their business with a single agency network or holding company.

Another major area of focus is diversity, equity and inclusion. Ogilvy hasn’t shared diversity figures, but parent WPP reported in April that seven in 10 U.S. employees are white, a figure that jumps to 80% at management level.

While Ogilvy has brought on a diverse set of leaders in the past few months, including Bulchandani, she acknowledged there’s work to do internally from a hiring and pipeline perspective. But she also wants to push the agency to think about “exponential as well as incremental impact.”

“I feel a massive obligation to go beyond the internal people to start thinking about how our DE&I investments show up in our product,” she said. “We create culture. We are responsible for creating the stereotypes and biases we talk about. So what we are going to do about that is a focus we have now.”

She added that, as well as being the right thing to do, embracing a more diverse and inclusive culture “is very good for business” and “a growth opportunity for us and every one of our clients.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

3 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

4 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

5 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

6 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

7 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

8 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

9 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer
Advertising
May 17, 2021
Ben Bold

Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative ...

Ogilvy nabs Deloitte Digital boss Andy Main to be next global CEO
Advertising
Jun 24, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Ogilvy nabs Deloitte Digital boss Andy Main to be ...

McCann North America president Devika Bulchandani to leave for Ogilvy
Advertising
Nov 20, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

McCann North America president Devika Bulchandani ...

Ogilvy hunts for new worldwide CEO as John Seifert announces departure
Advertising
Apr 29, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Ogilvy hunts for new worldwide CEO as John Seifert ...

Just Published

Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'
News
8 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'

Campaign created by McCann London.

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity of private conversation
Advertising
9 hours ago
Sean Hargrave

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity ...

Campaign created by BBDO was launched in the UK and Germany on 14 June and will roll out in France, Mexico, Indonesia, India and Brazil over the coming months.

Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic after speedy review
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ben Bold

Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic ...

Creative review overseen by Virgin and intermediary Creativebrief.

How flexible work rules benefit Reckitt Australia's marketing team
Analysis
18 hours ago
Henry Turgoose

How flexible work rules benefit Reckitt Australia's ...

Reckitt Health's marketing director explains four key benefits of a flexi-workplace that allow more seamless work with other markets and agencies.