Ogilvy nabs Deloitte Digital boss Andy Main to be next global CEO
Main succeeds John Seifert, who announced plan to step down in April.
Ogilvy hunts for new worldwide CEO as John Seifert announces departure
The global chief executive has been with the WPP agency for 41 years.
The big interview with Ogilvy's John Seifert: "I am not even sure if I would have been hired today"
In a freewheeling chat with Campaign India, John Seifert, global CEO of Ogilvy, speaks on a wide range of topics, from his unfinished hunt for a global CCO to keeping pace with change for both agencies and clients.
Ogilvy turns 70: WPP shop shares how it's staying relevant
CEO John Seifert and next generation leader Carina De Blois talk about Ogilvy's future and how it fits into the ever-morphing industry.
Ogilvy to discard sub-brands
CEO John Seifert says US will immediately adopt a single P&L, with other countries to follow.
Ogilvy's new integration imperative
Agency integration has been talked about for years. Now, new pressures are driving Ogilvy towards walking the talk, and Asian operations may help lead the way.
