john seifert

Ogilvy nabs Deloitte Digital boss Andy Main to be next global CEO
Jun 24, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Ogilvy nabs Deloitte Digital boss Andy Main to be next global CEO

Main succeeds John Seifert, who announced plan to step down in April.

Ogilvy hunts for new worldwide CEO as John Seifert announces departure
Apr 29, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Ogilvy hunts for new worldwide CEO as John Seifert announces departure

The global chief executive has been with the WPP agency for 41 years.

The big interview with Ogilvy's John Seifert:
Nov 13, 2018
Prasad Sangameshwaran

The big interview with Ogilvy's John Seifert: "I am not even sure if I would have been hired today"

In a freewheeling chat with Campaign India, John Seifert, global CEO of Ogilvy, speaks on a wide range of topics, from his unfinished hunt for a global CCO to keeping pace with change for both agencies and clients.

Ogilvy turns 70: WPP shop shares how it's staying relevant
Sep 26, 2018
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy turns 70: WPP shop shares how it's staying relevant

CEO John Seifert and next generation leader Carina De Blois talk about Ogilvy's future and how it fits into the ever-morphing industry.

Ogilvy to discard sub-brands
Feb 1, 2017
I-Hsien Sherwood

Ogilvy to discard sub-brands

CEO John Seifert says US will immediately adopt a single P&L, with other countries to follow.

Ogilvy's new integration imperative
Oct 17, 2016
Robert Sawatzky

Ogilvy's new integration imperative

Agency integration has been talked about for years. Now, new pressures are driving Ogilvy towards walking the talk, and Asian operations may help lead the way.

