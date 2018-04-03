I-Hsien Sherwood

At JWT, the Gustavo Martinez lawsuit passes the two year mark, with no end in sight
Advertising
Apr 3, 2018
I-Hsien Sherwood

At JWT, the Gustavo Martinez lawsuit passes the two ...

The #MeToo movement is bringing accountability to the ad industry, but it came too late to help Erin Johnson.

Publicis Groupe refutes anonymous charge it overvalued organic growth
Advertising
Jan 24, 2018
I-Hsien Sherwood

Publicis Groupe refutes anonymous charge it overvalued organic growth

Holding company labels anonymous accusation a "destabilization attempt".

CES 2018: Artificial intelligence needs to get to know you better
Digital
Jan 15, 2018
I-Hsien Sherwood

CES 2018: Artificial intelligence needs to get to know you better

In order to better predict users' needs, AI is hungry for more, and more personal, data, say experts from Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.

New ANA report finds 'transparency concerns' in production process
Media
Aug 10, 2017
I-Hsien Sherwood

New ANA report finds 'transparency concerns' in production process

In a follow-up to last year's media report, the Association of National Advertisers details "dysfunction" and rigged bids.

On 100th anniversary, Grey Group appoints Michael Houston worldwide CEO
Advertising
Aug 2, 2017
I-Hsien Sherwood

On 100th anniversary, Grey Group appoints Michael Houston worldwide CEO

James Heekin III stays on as executive chairman.

'Meet Graham' too similar to 1985 ad: Cannes juror
Advertising
Jun 26, 2017
I-Hsien Sherwood

'Meet Graham' too similar to 1985 ad: Cannes juror

The Integrated and Titanium juries dismissed the work from Clemenger BBDO because it reminded them too much of 1985's "First Natural Born Smoker."

