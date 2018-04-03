The #MeToo movement is bringing accountability to the ad industry, but it came too late to help Erin Johnson.
Holding company labels anonymous accusation a "destabilization attempt".
In order to better predict users' needs, AI is hungry for more, and more personal, data, say experts from Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.
In a follow-up to last year's media report, the Association of National Advertisers details "dysfunction" and rigged bids.
James Heekin III stays on as executive chairman.
The Integrated and Titanium juries dismissed the work from Clemenger BBDO because it reminded them too much of 1985's "First Natural Born Smoker."
