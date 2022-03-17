Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Ogilvy Sydney, PHD Auckland finish high in Warc Effective 100

The two agencies both achieved second-place rankings in Warc's ranking of the most-awarded agencies. Work from Special Group and Grey Dhaka made the top five among most-awarded campaigns.

Special Auckland's 'Meddle in the NZ elections' is among the world's third most-awarded campaign for marketing effectiveness.
Ogilvy Sydney is the second most-awarded creative agency globally for marketing effectiveness, with Special Auckland (fourth), Ogilvy Mumbai (fifth) and Colenso BBDO Auckland (sixth) also making the top 10. The ranking was released Thursday (March 17) as part of the 2022 Warc Effective 100 rankings, which are based on points accumulated from wins in select awards shows.

DDB Aotearoa Auckland just missed the top 10 at 11th place.

The Effective 100 also includes rankings of the most awarded media agencies and specialist digital agencies when it comes to marketing effectiveness. PHD Auckland finished in second place on the media-agency ranking, and the top 10 also includes MediaCom Sydney (fourth), Wavemaker Mumbai (fifth) and Mindshare Shanghai (seventh). BlueFocus Digital Beijing and Symmetry Digital Karachi made the top 10 in the digital-agency ranking, at eighth and ninth, respectively.

Meanwhile, campaigns from Special Auckland and Grey Dhaka appear at third and fifth place, respectively, in a list of the world's 100 most awarded campaigns for marketing effectiveness.

Work from five additional APAC agencies made the top 20 in that list: Ogilvy Mumbai (12th), Special Auckland (14th), TBWA Hong Kong (15th), Ogilvy Shanghai (18th) and Colenso BBDO Auckland (two campaigns tied for 19th).

The full list of APAC campaigns among the 100 most-awarded campaigns for marketing effectiveness follows.

Campaign Title Brand Brand location Points Rank Primary agency
Meddle in the New Zealand Election Every Kiwi Vote Counts New Zealand 57.6 3 Special Auckland
Project AgroBanking UCash / Shwapno Bangladesh 50.6 5 Grey Dhaka
Not just a Cadbury ad Cadbury Celebrations India 41.9 12 Ogilvy Mumbai
Good Morning World Tourism New Zealand New Zealand 39.8 14 Special Auckland
Small Business Drive Lexus China (Mainland) 39 15 TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Seat KFC China (Mainland) 35.7 18 Ogilvy Shanghai
Friend-vertising Skinny New Zealand 35.4 19 Colenso BBDO Auckland
Tally IAG New Zealand 35.4 19 Colenso BBDO Auckland
Live Life Unplugged Bonds Australia 33.8 23 Leo Burnett Sydney
India! Periods Are Red, Not Blue RIO India 33.7 24 The Womb Mumbai
H is for Handwashing Lifebuoy India 33.4 25 Lowe Lintas Mumbai
Unforgettable Bag Tesco Malaysia 31.3 28 Grey Petaling Jaya
Stop the beauty test Dove India 31 31 Ogilvy Mumbai
No Home Address Whitelion Australia 28.7 34 Ogilvy Sydney
Long-term brand story KFC Australia 27.8 35 Ogilvy Sydney
How A Koala Revitalised Insurance NRMA Insurance Australia 27 39 The Monkeys Sydney
More Freedom In Job-Hunting Hair Pantene Japan 25.3 41 Grey Tokyo
Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Telenor Pakistan 25.2 43 Ogilvy Islamabad
Kiwiburger McDonald's New Zealand 24.8 45 DDB Aotearoa Auckland
Parent Faming Huggies Australia 24.5 46 Ogilvy Sydney
It’s okay to pee in your pants Friends India 24.2 47 The Womb Mumbai
Melting Power Distance Cadbury Dairy Milk India 22.4 53 Ogilvy Mumbai
Do Something New, New Zealand Tourism New Zealand New Zealand 22.3 54 Special Sydney
Say it Proud! Head & Shoulders Indonesia 22.2 55 MediaCom Jakarta
Feel the Rhythm of Korea Korea Tourism Organization South Korea 21.6 62 HS Ad Seoul
Using virality to fight the virus Dettol India 21.3 64 McCann New Delhi
Hilux Unbreakable Bond Toyota New Zealand 20.2 71 Saatchi & Saatchi Auckland
Michelin Impossible KFC Australia 18.8 84 Ogilvy Sydney
Viewer Verdict KFC Australia 18.8 84 Ogilvy Sydney
Don't hang your privacy out Bosch China (Mainland) 18 88 BBDO Shanghai
Run! Newbies Chando China (Mainland) 17.9 89 Soho Square Shanghai
Miao Ethnic Minority Silver Limited Collection trans-national marketing strategy Florasis China (Mainland) 17.9 89 bigdoor Beijing
Love cannot be parted, just like Oreo Children‘s Day Emotion Campaign Oreo China (Mainland) 17.9 89 Tian Yu Kong Advertising Shanghai
Mom's Ice Magic Midea China (Mainland) 17.9 89 bigdoor Beijing
Healthcare -Terracotta Army-Themed Golden Skin Launch on Shanxi Health Card Campaign Tencent China (Mainland) 17.9 89 Ogilvy Guangzhou

Globally, the top-ranked campaigns and agencies are as follows:

  • Campaign: 'Crazy Dreams' for Nike by Wieden+Kennedy Portland
  • Creative agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
  • Media agency: Zenith Bogotá
  • Digital-specialist agency: Publicis.Sapient Seattle
  • Network: McCann
  • Holding company: WPP
  • Brand: McDonald's
  • Advertiser: AB InBev
  • Country: USA

The lists are available on the Warc website. This concludes a trio of announcements from Warc, which released the Creative 100 Tuesday (March 15) and the Media 100 Wednesday (March 16).

