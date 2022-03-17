Ogilvy Sydney, PHD Auckland finish high in Warc Effective 100

Ogilvy Sydney is the second most-awarded creative agency globally for marketing effectiveness, with Special Auckland (fourth), Ogilvy Mumbai (fifth) and Colenso BBDO Auckland (sixth) also making the top 10. The ranking was released Thursday (March 17) as part of the 2022 Warc Effective 100 rankings, which are based on points accumulated from wins in select awards shows.
DDB Aotearoa Auckland just missed the top 10 at 11th place.
The Effective 100 also includes rankings of the most awarded media agencies and specialist digital agencies when it comes to marketing effectiveness. PHD Auckland finished in second place on the media-agency ranking, and the top 10 also includes MediaCom Sydney (fourth), Wavemaker Mumbai (fifth) and Mindshare Shanghai (seventh). BlueFocus Digital Beijing and Symmetry Digital Karachi made the top 10 in the digital-agency ranking, at eighth and ninth, respectively.
Meanwhile, campaigns from Special Auckland and Grey Dhaka appear at third and fifth place, respectively, in a list of the world's 100 most awarded campaigns for marketing effectiveness.
Work from five additional APAC agencies made the top 20 in that list: Ogilvy Mumbai (12th), Special Auckland (14th), TBWA Hong Kong (15th), Ogilvy Shanghai (18th) and Colenso BBDO Auckland (two campaigns tied for 19th).
The full list of APAC campaigns among the 100 most-awarded campaigns for marketing effectiveness follows.
|Campaign Title
|Brand
|Brand location
|Points
|Rank
|Primary agency
|Meddle in the New Zealand Election
|Every Kiwi Vote Counts
|New Zealand
|57.6
|3
|Special Auckland
|Project AgroBanking
|UCash / Shwapno
|Bangladesh
|50.6
|5
|Grey Dhaka
|Not just a Cadbury ad
|Cadbury Celebrations
|India
|41.9
|12
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Good Morning World
|Tourism New Zealand
|New Zealand
|39.8
|14
|Special Auckland
|Small Business Drive
|Lexus
|China (Mainland)
|39
|15
|TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
|Seat
|KFC
|China (Mainland)
|35.7
|18
|Ogilvy Shanghai
|Friend-vertising
|Skinny
|New Zealand
|35.4
|19
|Colenso BBDO Auckland
|Tally
|IAG
|New Zealand
|35.4
|19
|Colenso BBDO Auckland
|Live Life Unplugged
|Bonds
|Australia
|33.8
|23
|Leo Burnett Sydney
|India! Periods Are Red, Not Blue
|RIO
|India
|33.7
|24
|The Womb Mumbai
|H is for Handwashing
|Lifebuoy
|India
|33.4
|25
|Lowe Lintas Mumbai
|Unforgettable Bag
|Tesco
|Malaysia
|31.3
|28
|Grey Petaling Jaya
|Stop the beauty test
|Dove
|India
|31
|31
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|No Home Address
|Whitelion
|Australia
|28.7
|34
|Ogilvy Sydney
|Long-term brand story
|KFC
|Australia
|27.8
|35
|Ogilvy Sydney
|How A Koala Revitalised Insurance
|NRMA Insurance
|Australia
|27
|39
|The Monkeys Sydney
|More Freedom In Job-Hunting Hair
|Pantene
|Japan
|25.3
|41
|Grey Tokyo
|Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration
|Telenor
|Pakistan
|25.2
|43
|Ogilvy Islamabad
|Kiwiburger
|McDonald's
|New Zealand
|24.8
|45
|DDB Aotearoa Auckland
|Parent Faming
|Huggies
|Australia
|24.5
|46
|Ogilvy Sydney
|It’s okay to pee in your pants
|Friends
|India
|24.2
|47
|The Womb Mumbai
|Melting Power Distance
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|India
|22.4
|53
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Do Something New, New Zealand
|Tourism New Zealand
|New Zealand
|22.3
|54
|Special Sydney
|Say it Proud!
|Head & Shoulders
|Indonesia
|22.2
|55
|MediaCom Jakarta
|Feel the Rhythm of Korea
|Korea Tourism Organization
|South Korea
|21.6
|62
|HS Ad Seoul
|Using virality to fight the virus
|Dettol
|India
|21.3
|64
|McCann New Delhi
|Hilux Unbreakable Bond
|Toyota
|New Zealand
|20.2
|71
|Saatchi & Saatchi Auckland
|Michelin Impossible
|KFC
|Australia
|18.8
|84
|Ogilvy Sydney
|Viewer Verdict
|KFC
|Australia
|18.8
|84
|Ogilvy Sydney
|Don't hang your privacy out
|Bosch
|China (Mainland)
|18
|88
|BBDO Shanghai
|Run! Newbies
|Chando
|China (Mainland)
|17.9
|89
|Soho Square Shanghai
|Miao Ethnic Minority Silver Limited Collection trans-national marketing strategy
|Florasis
|China (Mainland)
|17.9
|89
|bigdoor Beijing
|Love cannot be parted, just like Oreo Children‘s Day Emotion Campaign
|Oreo
|China (Mainland)
|17.9
|89
|Tian Yu Kong Advertising Shanghai
|Mom's Ice Magic
|Midea
|China (Mainland)
|17.9
|89
|bigdoor Beijing
|Healthcare -Terracotta Army-Themed Golden Skin Launch on Shanxi Health Card Campaign
|Tencent
|China (Mainland)
|17.9
|89
|Ogilvy Guangzhou
Globally, the top-ranked campaigns and agencies are as follows:
- Campaign: 'Crazy Dreams' for Nike by Wieden+Kennedy Portland
- Creative agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
- Media agency: Zenith Bogotá
- Digital-specialist agency: Publicis.Sapient Seattle
- Network: McCann
- Holding company: WPP
- Brand: McDonald's
- Advertiser: AB InBev
- Country: USA
The lists are available on the Warc website. This concludes a trio of announcements from Warc, which released the Creative 100 Tuesday (March 15) and the Media 100 Wednesday (March 16).