Media News
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Three Mindshare offices lead APAC in Warc Media 100

Mindshare Shanghai, Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City are joined by OMD Wellington in the top 10 tier of Warc's ranking of the most-awarded media agencies. Clemenger BBDO Wellington has the world's fifth most-awarded campaign.

'The Unsaid' by Clemenger BBDO Wellington ranks fifth worldwide among media campaigns
'The Unsaid' by Clemenger BBDO Wellington ranks fifth worldwide among media campaigns

Mindshare Shanghai is the world's second most-awarded agency, behind only MediaCom New York, according to the just-released Warc Media 100 rankings, which are based on points accumulated from award wins in select shows.

Mindshare Mumbai ranks fourth on the list, and OMD Wellington (7) and Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City (9) also reach the top 10.

Overall, APAC agencies take up 14 of the spots on that list of the 50 most-awarded agencies. The other ranked APAC agencies are:

  • Wavemaker Mumbai (11)
  • Mindshare Sydney (24)
  • MediaCom Ho Chi Minh City (30)
  • Initiative Bangalore (33)
  • Initiative Melbourne (37)
  • Starcom Chinese Taipei (43)
  • Lodestar UM Mumbai (46)
  • Fuse Auckland (48)
  • MediaCom Singapore (49)
  • Che Proximity Sydney (50)

Turning to Warc's list of the 100 most-awarded media campaigns, Clemenger BBDO Wellington's 'The unsaid' ranks fifth and OMD Wellington's 'Unite against Covid-19' ranks eighth. Two campaigns from Mindshare Mumbai appear in the top 20 of the same list, in which APAC agencies make up more than a third (36) of the winners. See all the APAC work in the top 100 list below. 'Undercover Avatar' for L'Enfant Bleu by Havas Sports & Entertainment Paris tops the list.

As for most-awarded countries, China (3), India (5), Australia (6), Vietnam (8) and New Zealand (10) appear in the top 10. The US tops the list.

Mindshare is the most-awarded network worldwide, followed by MediaCom, and that strength powers WPP to the top of the holding groups ranking as well.

Unilever is the most-awarded advertiser and L'Enfant Bleu the most-awarded brand.

The Media 100 rankings are available on the Warc website.

Warc announced the Creative 100 Tuesday and will announce the Effective 100 Thursday (March 17).

APAC campaigns ranked among the global top 100 most-awarded campaigns in the Warc Media 100
Campaign title Brand Brand location Points Rank Agency
The Unsaid Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency New Zealand 87.7 5 Clemenger BBDO Wellington
Unite Against Covid-19 Unite Against Covid-19 New Zealand 73.9 8 OMD Wellington
Stamina Meter - A new currency in town! Boost India India 67.8 11 Mindshare Mumbai
Career From Home - Beyond the confines of HER kitchen Active Wheel India 64 18 Mindshare Mumbai
How Vietnam Contained COVID-19 Lifebuoy Vietnam 57 23 Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City
The Growth of Colonel KI KFC China (Mainland) 55.7 24 Mindshare Shanghai
Swintopia Swinburne University of Technology Australia 48.6 28 Initiative Melbourne
QQ Star x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari QQ Star Milk China (Mainland) 45.2 30 Mindshare Shanghai
MatchMaker Netflix India 40.8 33 Wavemaker Mumbai
Killer recipes Unilever Food Solutions China (Mainland) 39.6 36 Mindshare Shanghai
The Punishing Signal Mumbai Police India 38.7 39 Lodestar UM Mumbai
Not just a Cadbury Ad Cadbury Celebrations India 38.1 40 Ogilvy Mumbai
Winning Retail Search adidas Singapore 37.2 41 MediaCom Singapore
Ramadan lockdown Redoxon Malaysia 32.9 46 MediaCom Kuala Lumpur
Sloways NRMA Insurance Australia 29.9 53 CHE Proximity Sydney
Play NZ Tourism New Zealand Australia 29.6 54 TBWA\Sydney Sydney
Nautilus: Lighting Up Guangzhou Lincoln China (Mainland) 28.4 55 Mindshare Shanghai
Virtual Band Experience Pepsi China (Mainland) 28.3 56 Mindshare Shanghai
Personalising danger Water Safety New Zealand New Zealand 28 60 FCB Auckland
Donation Dollar Royal Australian Mint Australia 27 64 Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Get Supercharged at 2pm Berocca Vietnam 25.6 66 MediaCom Ho Chi Minh City
Square Dancing Idols Polident China (Mainland) 25.6 66 pGSK Beijing
Borat grabs Australia by the balls Amazon Prime Video Australia 25.3 68 Initiative Sydney
The Indoor Pollution Alert System Blueair India 25.3 68 Mindshare Mumbai
The Ride DiDi China (Mainland) 25.3 68 PHD Beijing
Cultural Activation - Why Just A Clean Home? Gala India 25.3 68 Initiative Bangalore
#ShareAMeal – ‘We Are Hope’ campaign India Gate India 25.3 68 Initiative Bangalore
Female Gamers' New Hero Pizza Hut China (Mainland) 25.3 68 Mindshare Shanghai
LIVE: From Aus Tourism Australia Australia 24.7 76 UM Sydney
Yili X Xiaomi's smart vending machine Yili China (Mainland) 23.9 79 Mindshare Shanghai
Different Cities, Same Coca-Cola Coca-Cola Taiwan 23.2 81 Starcom Chinese Taipei
Next% Speed is Your Currency Nike China (Mainland) 21.5 86 Mindshare Shanghai
Hitting the winning serve Australian Open Australia 21.3 87 Zenith Melbourne
Cook Up Continental Australia 21.3 87 PHD Sydney
Every Prayer Starts with a Clean Pair of Hands Lifebuoy Vietnam 21.1 90 Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City
How UltraTech leveraged multiple channels to establish itself as a Home Building Companion UltraTech Cement India 21.1 90 Mindshare Mumbai

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

1 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Singtel names new creative lead agency

3 Singtel names new creative lead agency

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

4 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

5 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

7 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

9 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

10 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

Related Articles

Warc reveals Media 100 winners
Media
Mar 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Warc reveals Media 100 winners

Warc announces Awards for Media winners
Media
Jan 12, 2022
Matthew Miller

Warc announces Awards for Media winners

APAC work wins half of Warc's 2020 purpose awards
Advertising
Jun 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC work wins half of Warc's 2020 purpose awards

Warc announces Awards for Asian Strategy winners
Advertising
Oct 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

Warc announces Awards for Asian Strategy winners

Just Published

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world
Digital
5 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

The bank's first foray into the metaverse includes a virtual sports stadium, building on its legacy of sports partnerships.

Ketchum sheds owned operations in Russia
Marketing
5 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Ketchum sheds owned operations in Russia

The Omnicom Group agency’s Moscow office will no longer be part of the Ketchum-owned network.

From platform power to people power? Navigating Web3 hype at SXSW
Advertising
5 hours ago
Hannah Matthews

From platform power to people power? Navigating ...

Being back at SXSW after a three-year Covid-19 hiatus is a joy, and we should be proud of marketing industry representation.

Dentsu to exit Russia operation and transfer ownership to local JV partner
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ida Axling

Dentsu to exit Russia operation and transfer ...

Japanese-owned group has 1,500 employees in Russia.