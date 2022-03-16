Three Mindshare offices lead APAC in Warc Media 100

Mindshare Shanghai is the world's second most-awarded agency, behind only MediaCom New York, according to the just-released Warc Media 100 rankings, which are based on points accumulated from award wins in select shows.
Mindshare Mumbai ranks fourth on the list, and OMD Wellington (7) and Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City (9) also reach the top 10.
Overall, APAC agencies take up 14 of the spots on that list of the 50 most-awarded agencies. The other ranked APAC agencies are:
- Wavemaker Mumbai (11)
- Mindshare Sydney (24)
- MediaCom Ho Chi Minh City (30)
- Initiative Bangalore (33)
- Initiative Melbourne (37)
- Starcom Chinese Taipei (43)
- Lodestar UM Mumbai (46)
- Fuse Auckland (48)
- MediaCom Singapore (49)
- Che Proximity Sydney (50)
Turning to Warc's list of the 100 most-awarded media campaigns, Clemenger BBDO Wellington's 'The unsaid' ranks fifth and OMD Wellington's 'Unite against Covid-19' ranks eighth. Two campaigns from Mindshare Mumbai appear in the top 20 of the same list, in which APAC agencies make up more than a third (36) of the winners. See all the APAC work in the top 100 list below. 'Undercover Avatar' for L'Enfant Bleu by Havas Sports & Entertainment Paris tops the list.
As for most-awarded countries, China (3), India (5), Australia (6), Vietnam (8) and New Zealand (10) appear in the top 10. The US tops the list.
Mindshare is the most-awarded network worldwide, followed by MediaCom, and that strength powers WPP to the top of the holding groups ranking as well.
Unilever is the most-awarded advertiser and L'Enfant Bleu the most-awarded brand.
The Media 100 rankings are available on the Warc website.
Warc announced the Creative 100 Tuesday and will announce the Effective 100 Thursday (March 17).
|APAC campaigns ranked among the global top 100 most-awarded campaigns in the Warc Media 100
|Campaign title
|Brand
|Brand location
|Points
|Rank
|Agency
|The Unsaid
|Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
|New Zealand
|87.7
|5
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Unite Against Covid-19
|Unite Against Covid-19
|New Zealand
|73.9
|8
|OMD Wellington
|Stamina Meter - A new currency in town!
|Boost India
|India
|67.8
|11
|Mindshare Mumbai
|Career From Home - Beyond the confines of HER kitchen
|Active Wheel
|India
|64
|18
|Mindshare Mumbai
|How Vietnam Contained COVID-19
|Lifebuoy
|Vietnam
|57
|23
|Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City
|The Growth of Colonel KI
|KFC
|China (Mainland)
|55.7
|24
|Mindshare Shanghai
|Swintopia
|Swinburne University of Technology
|Australia
|48.6
|28
|Initiative Melbourne
|QQ Star x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari
|QQ Star Milk
|China (Mainland)
|45.2
|30
|Mindshare Shanghai
|MatchMaker
|Netflix
|India
|40.8
|33
|Wavemaker Mumbai
|Killer recipes
|Unilever Food Solutions
|China (Mainland)
|39.6
|36
|Mindshare Shanghai
|The Punishing Signal
|Mumbai Police
|India
|38.7
|39
|Lodestar UM Mumbai
|Not just a Cadbury Ad
|Cadbury Celebrations
|India
|38.1
|40
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Winning Retail Search
|adidas
|Singapore
|37.2
|41
|MediaCom Singapore
|Ramadan lockdown
|Redoxon
|Malaysia
|32.9
|46
|MediaCom Kuala Lumpur
|Sloways
|NRMA Insurance
|Australia
|29.9
|53
|CHE Proximity Sydney
|Play NZ
|Tourism New Zealand
|Australia
|29.6
|54
|TBWA\Sydney Sydney
|Nautilus: Lighting Up Guangzhou
|Lincoln
|China (Mainland)
|28.4
|55
|Mindshare Shanghai
|Virtual Band Experience
|Pepsi
|China (Mainland)
|28.3
|56
|Mindshare Shanghai
|Personalising danger
|Water Safety New Zealand
|New Zealand
|28
|60
|FCB Auckland
|Donation Dollar
|Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|27
|64
|Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
|Get Supercharged at 2pm
|Berocca
|Vietnam
|25.6
|66
|MediaCom Ho Chi Minh City
|Square Dancing Idols
|Polident
|China (Mainland)
|25.6
|66
|pGSK Beijing
|Borat grabs Australia by the balls
|Amazon Prime Video
|Australia
|25.3
|68
|Initiative Sydney
|The Indoor Pollution Alert System
|Blueair
|India
|25.3
|68
|Mindshare Mumbai
|The Ride
|DiDi
|China (Mainland)
|25.3
|68
|PHD Beijing
|Cultural Activation - Why Just A Clean Home?
|Gala
|India
|25.3
|68
|Initiative Bangalore
|#ShareAMeal – ‘We Are Hope’ campaign
|India Gate
|India
|25.3
|68
|Initiative Bangalore
|Female Gamers' New Hero
|Pizza Hut
|China (Mainland)
|25.3
|68
|Mindshare Shanghai
|LIVE: From Aus
|Tourism Australia
|Australia
|24.7
|76
|UM Sydney
|Yili X Xiaomi's smart vending machine
|Yili
|China (Mainland)
|23.9
|79
|Mindshare Shanghai
|Different Cities, Same Coca-Cola
|Coca-Cola
|Taiwan
|23.2
|81
|Starcom Chinese Taipei
|Next% Speed is Your Currency
|Nike
|China (Mainland)
|21.5
|86
|Mindshare Shanghai
|Hitting the winning serve
|Australian Open
|Australia
|21.3
|87
|Zenith Melbourne
|Cook Up
|Continental
|Australia
|21.3
|87
|PHD Sydney
|Every Prayer Starts with a Clean Pair of Hands
|Lifebuoy
|Vietnam
|21.1
|90
|Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City
|How UltraTech leveraged multiple channels to establish itself as a Home Building Companion
|UltraTech Cement
|India
|21.1
|90
|Mindshare Mumbai