Three Mindshare offices lead APAC in Warc Media 100

Mindshare Shanghai is the world's second most-awarded agency, behind only MediaCom New York, according to the just-released Warc Media 100 rankings, which are based on points accumulated from award wins in select shows.

Mindshare Mumbai ranks fourth on the list, and OMD Wellington (7) and Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City (9) also reach the top 10.

Overall, APAC agencies take up 14 of the spots on that list of the 50 most-awarded agencies. The other ranked APAC agencies are:

Wavemaker Mumbai (11)

Mindshare Sydney (24)

MediaCom Ho Chi Minh City (30)

Initiative Bangalore (33)

Initiative Melbourne (37)

Starcom Chinese Taipei (43)

Lodestar UM Mumbai (46)

Fuse Auckland (48)

MediaCom Singapore (49)

Che Proximity Sydney (50)

Turning to Warc's list of the 100 most-awarded media campaigns, Clemenger BBDO Wellington's 'The unsaid' ranks fifth and OMD Wellington's 'Unite against Covid-19' ranks eighth. Two campaigns from Mindshare Mumbai appear in the top 20 of the same list, in which APAC agencies make up more than a third (36) of the winners. See all the APAC work in the top 100 list below. 'Undercover Avatar' for L'Enfant Bleu by Havas Sports & Entertainment Paris tops the list.

As for most-awarded countries, China (3), India (5), Australia (6), Vietnam (8) and New Zealand (10) appear in the top 10. The US tops the list.

Mindshare is the most-awarded network worldwide, followed by MediaCom, and that strength powers WPP to the top of the holding groups ranking as well.

Unilever is the most-awarded advertiser and L'Enfant Bleu the most-awarded brand.

The Media 100 rankings are available on the Warc website.

Warc announced the Creative 100 Tuesday and will announce the Effective 100 Thursday (March 17).