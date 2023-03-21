Marketing News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Ogilvy and Wavemaker's Mumbai offices excel in Warc Effective 100

The two agencies ranked top 5 globally in Warc's ranking of the most-awarded agencies for effectiveness. Their combined campaign, 'Not Just a Cadbury ad' finished 2nd overall.

Ogilvy & Wavemaker Mumbai's 'Not just a Cadbury ad 2.0' is among the world's 2nd most-awarded campaign for marketing effectiveness.
Ogilvy & Wavemaker Mumbai's 'Not just a Cadbury ad 2.0' is among the world's 2nd most-awarded campaign for marketing effectiveness.

Ogilvy Mumbai is once again the fifth most-awarded creative agency globally for marketing effectiveness, repeating its position from last year and becoming the only APAC agency office in the creative top 10 this year. The 2022 Warc Effective 100 rankings are based on points accumulated from wins in select awards shows.

The Effective 100 also includes rankings of the most awarded media agencies and specialist digital agencies when it comes to marketing effectiveness. Wavemaker Mumbai finished in the top spot in media moving from 5th place last year to No.1, and the top 10 also includes Mindshare Shanghai (sixth). Blue Media Shanghai leapt to third place in the top 10 on the digital/specialist agency ranking from 40th last year.

Meanwhile, campaigns from Ogilvy Mumbai/Wavemaker Mumbai 'Not just a Cadbury ad 2.0' and The Script Room Mumbai/McCann New Delhi 'Come to OYO' ranked at second and ninth place, respectively, in a list of the world's 100 most awarded campaigns for marketing effectiveness.

Globally, the top-ranked campaigns and agencies are as follows:

  • Campaign: 'Contract for Change' for Michelob Ultra by FCB Chicago and FCB New York
  • Creative agency: FCB New York 
  • Media agency: Wavemaker Mumbai
  • Digital-specialist agency: Semetis, Brussels
  • Network: Ogilvy
  • Holding company: WPP
  • Brand: McDonald's
  • Advertiser: Anheuser-Busch InBev
  • Country: USA

The lists are available on the Warc website.  

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

1 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

2 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

3 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

4 WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

5 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

6 Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

7 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

8 Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

9 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

10 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Related Articles

Ogilvy Sydney, PHD Auckland finish high in Warc Effective 100
Mar 17, 2022
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Sydney, PHD Auckland finish high in Warc ...

APAC campaigns win 6 of top 10 spots in Warc Effective 100
Mar 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC campaigns win 6 of top 10 spots in Warc ...

India crushes it in the Warc Effective 100
Mar 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

India crushes it in the Warc Effective 100

WARC upgrades TikTok adspend forecast by $2 billion
4 days ago
Coral Cripps

WARC upgrades TikTok adspend forecast by $2 billion

Just Published

Kraft Heinz partners with Pernod Ricard on pasta vodka sauce inspired by Gigi Hadid
3 hours ago
Will Green

Kraft Heinz partners with Pernod Ricard on pasta ...

Company admits being 'predictably late to the party'.

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep for possible ban in US
3 hours ago
Chris Daniels

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep ...

The super-popular app is in the crosshairs of both Democrats and Republicans, worrying content creators and the brands that work with them.

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to Congress
3 hours ago
Diana Bradley

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to ...

TikTok’s head of policy comms for the Americas clarified points made by CEO Shou Zi Chew during Thursday’s hearing.

Global agency groups 2022 report card: ‘Another record year'
The Knowledge
13 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Global agency groups 2022 report card: ‘Another ...

Staff bonuses at WPP and Publicis Groupe announced, but Interpublic agencies impacted by tech giant problems.