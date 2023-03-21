Ogilvy and Wavemaker's Mumbai offices excel in Warc Effective 100

Ogilvy Mumbai is once again the fifth most-awarded creative agency globally for marketing effectiveness, repeating its position from last year and becoming the only APAC agency office in the creative top 10 this year. The 2022 Warc Effective 100 rankings are based on points accumulated from wins in select awards shows.

The Effective 100 also includes rankings of the most awarded media agencies and specialist digital agencies when it comes to marketing effectiveness. Wavemaker Mumbai finished in the top spot in media moving from 5th place last year to No.1, and the top 10 also includes Mindshare Shanghai (sixth). Blue Media Shanghai leapt to third place in the top 10 on the digital/specialist agency ranking from 40th last year.

Meanwhile, campaigns from Ogilvy Mumbai/Wavemaker Mumbai 'Not just a Cadbury ad 2.0' and The Script Room Mumbai/McCann New Delhi 'Come to OYO' ranked at second and ninth place, respectively, in a list of the world's 100 most awarded campaigns for marketing effectiveness.

Globally, the top-ranked campaigns and agencies are as follows:

Campaign: 'Contract for Change' for Michelob Ultra by FCB Chicago and FCB New York

Creative agency: FCB New York

Media agency: Wavemaker Mumbai

Digital-specialist agency: Semetis, Brussels

Network: Ogilvy

Holding company: WPP

Brand: McDonald's

Advertiser: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Country: USA

The lists are available on the Warc website.