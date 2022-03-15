Saatchi & Saatchi leads APAC winners in Warc Creative 100

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne's 'Donation dollar' ranks third and Wunderman Thompson Bangkok's 'Stay home miles exchange' ranks eighth on the a list of the world's 100 most awarded creative campaigns. The ranking was released Tuesday (March 15) as part of the 2022 Warc Creative 100 rankings.

The other APAC agencies making it into the list are Wolf BKK Bangkok, TBWA Sydney, Saatchi & Saatchi Auckland, DDB Aotearoa Auckland, Leo Burnett Melbourne, Six Inc Tokyo and Ogilvy Hong Kong.

Campaign title Brand Brand location Rank Agency Donation Dollar Royal Australian Mint Australia 3 Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Stay Home Miles Exchange Thai Airways Thailand 8 Wunderman Thompson Bangkok Shop Unfriend Central Department Store Thailand 25 Wolf Bkk Bangkok Play NZ Tourism New Zealand Australia 46 TBWA\Sydney A Career-Limiting Campaign Global Women New Zealand 52 Saatchi & Saatchi Auckland Sperm Positive: The World's First HIV-Positive Sperm Bank New Zealand AIDS Foundation New Zealand 70 DDB Aotearoa Auckland Out Now Bonds Australia 80 Leo Burnett Melbourne A Ciphered Release of Music Video: STRAY SHEEP CODE Kenshi Yonezu Japan 83 Six Inc Tokyo Pizza Hut x IKEA Säva Pizza Hut China (Mainland) 100 Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR

The No. 1 spot on the list went to 'Wombstories' for feminine hygiene brand Bodyform / Libresse / Libra, by AMV BBDO London.

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne is the only APAC agency to land in the top 10 list of the world’s most awarded agencies for creativity, at 10th. Publicis Milan tops that list.

Australia is the only APAC market to end up on the top 10 list of most-awarded countries, at fifth. The US tops that list.

The ranking also includes lists for most-awarded agency network (Ogilvy), holding company (Omnicom), brand (Burger King) and advertiser (AB InBev). The lists are available on the Warc website.

Warc will announce the Warc Media 100 Wednesday (March 16) and the Warc Effective 100 Thursday (March 17).