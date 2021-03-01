Advertising Marketing PR News
Staff Writer
1 day ago

Ogilvy consolidates offerings under one unit in AUNZ

Creative and brand specialties will merge with PR and Health under a newly created leadership team.

From left: Sally Kissane, Richard Brett, Jason Davey, Dave Sayer
From left: Sally Kissane, Richard Brett, Jason Davey, Dave Sayer

WPP AUNZ announced that Ogilvy’s brand strategy and creative offerings will combine with opr’s PR and communications alongside Ogilvy Health to form Ogilvy Australia Network. The new network will aim to “unlock a broader range of creative data-driven and technology-enabled solutions for clients”.

A newly created executive team was also announced with Sally Kissane being promoted to CEO of Ogilvy Agency, following former Ogilvy AU CEO David Fox who was recently named CEO for Ogilvy MENA. Kissane most recently served as managing director for Ogilvy Australia.

Richard Brett, current opr CEO, will expand his role as CEO for Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health. Brett also looks after specialist agencies within opr including Pulse, Howorth, and Life and Parker & Partners.

Jason Davey, currently head of experience technology, will lead Ogilvy’s innovation and experience businesses, becoming chief experience and innovation officer for the Ogilvy AU network. Meanwhile, Dave Sayer, currently chief operations and talent officer at Ogilvy Australia and chief operations officer for WPP AU’s Creative Agencies, broadens his remit as chief operations officer for the Ogilvy AU Network.

Jens Monsees, CEO of WPP AUNZ, said in a statement: “I am excited to announce Ogilvy AU as one of the strongest networks in the region, key to WPP AUNZ’s strong portfolio of brands. I am especially delighted that we were able to appoint the new leadership team from our strong internal talent pool.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

4 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

5 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

9 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

10 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Related Articles

WPP AUNZ nets $71 million in cost savings, significantly shrinks debt
Advertising
Feb 25, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ nets $71 million in cost savings, ...

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline
Advertising
Oct 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline

40 Under 40 2020: Katherine Williams, WPP AUNZ
Advertising
Nov 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Katherine Williams, WPP AUNZ

'Steady' goes: WPP AUNZ announces retirement of John Steedman
Advertising
Oct 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

'Steady' goes: WPP AUNZ announces retirement of ...

Just Published

Kraft Heinz CMO: Ecommerce 'a hit to profitability'
News
28 minutes ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz CMO: Ecommerce 'a hit to profitability'

As ecommerce retailers undercut each other with discounts, brands' profit margins are becoming squeezed.

The often-hidden costs of in-house agencies
Advertising
1 hour ago
Darren Woolley

The often-hidden costs of in-house agencies

The founder and CEO of marketing consultancy TrinityP3 uses a side-by-side comparison to dig into the costs you might not have considered.

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'

The Unilever ice cream brand debuted two lovely little animated films at Sydney's Japanese Film Festival.

Is the whole greater than the sum of its parts for Publicis Media?
Media
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Is the whole greater than the sum of its parts for ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: As Zenith, Starcom and Spark Foundry meld together under the group's 'Power of one' philosophy, we grade them as one entity for the first time.