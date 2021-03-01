Ogilvy consolidates offerings under one unit in AUNZ

WPP AUNZ announced that Ogilvy’s brand strategy and creative offerings will combine with opr’s PR and communications alongside Ogilvy Health to form Ogilvy Australia Network. The new network will aim to “unlock a broader range of creative data-driven and technology-enabled solutions for clients”.

A newly created executive team was also announced with Sally Kissane being promoted to CEO of Ogilvy Agency, following former Ogilvy AU CEO David Fox who was recently named CEO for Ogilvy MENA. Kissane most recently served as managing director for Ogilvy Australia.

Richard Brett, current opr CEO, will expand his role as CEO for Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health. Brett also looks after specialist agencies within opr including Pulse, Howorth, and Life and Parker & Partners.

Jason Davey, currently head of experience technology, will lead Ogilvy’s innovation and experience businesses, becoming chief experience and innovation officer for the Ogilvy AU network. Meanwhile, Dave Sayer, currently chief operations and talent officer at Ogilvy Australia and chief operations officer for WPP AU’s Creative Agencies, broadens his remit as chief operations officer for the Ogilvy AU Network.

Jens Monsees, CEO of WPP AUNZ, said in a statement: “I am excited to announce Ogilvy AU as one of the strongest networks in the region, key to WPP AUNZ’s strong portfolio of brands. I am especially delighted that we were able to appoint the new leadership team from our strong internal talent pool.”