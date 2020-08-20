wpp aunz
WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.
WPP AUNZ announces sweeping cost controls to manage COVID-19 blowback
Senior management salary cuts, shortened work week, consolidation of real estate among measures to control costs.
A lab that might make you hate work less after a holiday
WPP AUNZ’s experiential arm creates a sensorial pop-up in Melbourne.
WPP AUNZ to be overhauled after sales and profit slide
Five months into his role Jens Monsees is taking a new broom to WPP AUNZ after many businesses fell into the red in 2019.
WPP AUNZ announces New Zealand management change
A four-person management team takes over as Sven Baker resigns from his MD role.
WPP AUNZ acquires New Zealand martech specialist Dominion
The deal adds Adobe Experience Manager expertise to AKQA’s Auckland studio.
