wpp aunz

WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold

Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.

WPP AUNZ announces sweeping cost controls to manage COVID-19 blowback
Mar 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

WPP AUNZ announces sweeping cost controls to manage COVID-19 blowback

Senior management salary cuts, shortened work week, consolidation of real estate among measures to control costs.

A lab that might make you hate work less after a holiday
Feb 28, 2020
Ad Nut

A lab that might make you hate work less after a holiday

WPP AUNZ’s experiential arm creates a sensorial pop-up in Melbourne.

WPP AUNZ to be overhauled after sales and profit slide
Feb 24, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

WPP AUNZ to be overhauled after sales and profit slide

Five months into his role Jens Monsees is taking a new broom to WPP AUNZ after many businesses fell into the red in 2019.

WPP AUNZ announces New Zealand management change
Jan 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

WPP AUNZ announces New Zealand management change

A four-person management team takes over as Sven Baker resigns from his MD role.

WPP AUNZ acquires New Zealand martech specialist Dominion
Jan 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

WPP AUNZ acquires New Zealand martech specialist Dominion

The deal adds Adobe Experience Manager expertise to AKQA’s Auckland studio.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia