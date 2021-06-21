Digital Marketing Media News
Ogilvy relaunches in New Zealand under fresh leadership team

Creative network is relaunching in New Zealand nearly two years after WPP AUNZ sold its shares to then-managing director Greg Partington, who rebranded the local agency.

Kelly-Ann Maxwell becomes CEO of consolidated Ogilvy Network NZ
Kelly-Ann Maxwell becomes CEO of consolidated Ogilvy Network NZ

WPP is relaunching the Ogilvy brand in New Zealand as a consolidated network with a fresh leadership team at the helm.

It comes nearly two years after WPP AUNZ sold its shares of Ogilvy New Zealand to then-managing director Greg Partington, who retained its local clients and rebranded the agency to Stanley St. 

WPP retained the Ogilvy brand and continued to service globally aligned clients. 

Now the holding company is bringing together the Ogilvy, Copper and Designworks brands under one network in the market, Ogilvy Network NZ. The network will offer Ogilvy’s core specialties of advertising, brand and content, experience, PR and health, and will be helmed by Kelly-Ann Maxwell.

Maxwell has been CEO of WPPNZ's creative agencies division for the past 18 months. Prior to that, she was CEO of Designworks, the design innovation studio under WPP AUNZ's BMW Group. Maxwell moved to New Zealand from the UK, where she held various senior positions at Tribal Worldwide London.

She said the "time is right" to reposition Ogilvy in the local market.

"Our integrated platform for client growth is undoubtedly the future of advertising. It’s an incredible network with a proven history that I’m keen to be a part of," Maxwell commented.

"I will be focussing on developing successful partnerships with all of our clients, while obtaining a firm focus on excellence and creativity."

The CEO will be joined by group creative director Chris Schofield, who joins Ogilvy from Shine. Schofield will be partnering with newly promoted group creative director, Nina East.

Meanwhile, Matt Oxley has joined as customer experience and innovation director. Oxley previously led innovation and technology for Tribal Australia and was head of creative technology for DDB in Australia and the UK.

Maxwell said Ogilvy Network NZ is committed to building a diverse and inclusive team team who represent an authentic New Zealand voice.

