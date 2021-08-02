WPP AUNZ's OPR rebrands to Ogilvy PR

Ogilvy’s PR arm in Australia, opr, will re-adopt its previous name in line with WPP AUNZ’s recent consolidation of offerings under one unit in Australia and New Zealand. This means that all of Ogilvy’s offerings including advertising, experience, PR, growth & innovation, and health, will be under one brand and operating structure.

There will be no changes to Ogilvy PR’s four sub-brands: Pulse Communications (brand marketing), Howorth (technology and B2B consultancy), Life Agency (healthcare), and Parker and Partners (public affairs).

Richard Brett, CEO of Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health, said: “We are thrilled to be able to put the Ogilvy name back front and centre of our brand; as we are all so proud of the Ogilvy brand, its rich heritage and everything that it stands for both creatively and as a people first global business.”

The agency also announced an ‘evolution’ of its business, as it inches into the consultancy space. All team members will be grouped either as a specialist (focusing on a technical or specialist communication skill), or as a subject matter expert (focused on a specific client or industry), and the agency titles and levels will now reflect this consultancy strategy.

This strategy is designed to support the Ogilvy PR team in building the right skills, expert knowledge and confidence to consult at the uppermost level of a client’s organisation. This shift is supported by an investment in additional individual and tailored training for each member of the agency.

Brett added: “Our modern approach allows us to consult across our clients’ needs… from corporate reputation, issues and crisis, government relations, business communications and brand marketing.”

Ogilvy PR has over 120 staff in the region across offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.