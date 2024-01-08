New year, new goals: APAC's most popular resolutions for 2024

The tradition of making New Year's resolutions remains a significant cultural practice in the Asia-Pacific region. A recent study by GWI on over 15,000 respondent from 12 markets (Singapore, Australia, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Canada, USA, France, Germany, Italy, and UK) reveals intriguing trends and preferences that offer valuable insights for brand and agency marketers.

Much like other regions, the top resolutions for 2024 in APAC include saving more money and eating healthier foods. As always, these resolutions also open doors for brands—be it the financial sector promoting savings plans and investment opportunities or health and wellness brands emphasising nutritious products and healthy lifestyle choices in their campaigns.

The results also reveal that a significant number of respondents aim to learn a new skill or hobby, with a notable 12% increase in Singapore. Educational platforms and hobby-related brands have a unique opportunity to target audiences seeking personal growth, which means tailored content marketing and skill-based workshops can be effective.

Focusing on mental health and spending more time with friends and family are key resolutions—offering a marketing opportunity to continue the ongoing conversations around work-life balance, mental well-being, and social activities by emphasising community and connection in campaign messages.

A curious one: A noticeable decline in resolutions to watch less TV and eat less meat or animal products, suggesting a potential rise in demand for entertainment and meat-based products. This is a switch from the usual trend this time of year towards plant-based products, as consumers explore evolving diet forms including Paelo, Keto and the like.

Finally, as popular travel destinations including Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan regain momentum, there's a key opportunity for travel and hospitality brands to target APAC with tailored travel packages and promotions to these destinations by highlighting unique experiences and cultural attractions for curious explorers.

What are the top resolutions for 2024?