Allianz light installation launches resolutions into the Alpine sky

Insurance brand Allianz will be launching new year's resolutions into the sky to help give people more confidence for what's ahead.

Positioned in a remote location in Engelberg, Switzerland the "Allianz ramp" is a light installation that is able to project user-generated content into the sky above the Swiss Alps.

Until Friday (7 January), people from across the globe have been able to participate by visiting Allianz on Facebook or Instagram and sending a direct message with their 2022 resolution and a heart emoji. Once submitted, people receive a confirmation noting the date and time they can watch their resolution launching from the ramp via a daily live stream on the Allianz Facebook Page or Instagram page.

The display uses a combination of a physical structure with projection mapping and other light effects.

Resolutions from former Olympians/Paralympians, as well as hopefuls, will also be displayed. Participants include Cate Campbell (Australia, swimming), Melanie Hasler (Switzerland, bobsled) and Arly Velasquez (Mexico, mono-skiing).

Florian Scheiblbrandner, head of Allianz Studio at Allianz SE, said: "The new year is a time of reflection, where people come together and make resolutions for the year ahead.

"As we close another challenging year, we wanted to give people the opportunity to share their wishes in a never-before-seen way, because we believe that expressing one's hopes and dreams brings them one step closer to taking action and making them a reality."

To encourage participation in the campaign, Allianz placed out-of-home ads including one in Times Square, New York.

The project marks the first activation developed by Allianz Studio, an in-house creative studio that works with external partners to bring consumer activations to life.

Allianz said it is committed to instilling confidence through mental health support for customers, employees and society with resources that help enhance mental health.

Last summer, as the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Movements, Allianz provided mental health support to Olympic and Paralympic athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020 by offering access to emotional support dogs. Allianz also encouraged mental health coaches to share their views and provide advice on slowing down daily life.