Allianz unveiled its new regional office in Singapore’s Marina Bay financial district, where 11 Allianz entities will be housed under one roof. More than 400 guests attended the launch ceremony and party on 18 September, including guests of honour Ravi Menon, MD of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Manuel Bauer, member of the Allianz SE Board of Management. Festivities included a lion's dance and the lighting up of signage on the 4th and 34th floors.