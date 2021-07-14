allianz
Allianz light installation launches resolutions into the Alpine sky
The 'Allianz ramp' can be watched globally via a live stream.
Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad
The campaign stars skateboarders Leticia Bufoni and Dashawn Jordan.
AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind
A new report by Digimind looks at 21 B2C insurance brands in Southeast Asia and evaluates their social media standing.
Cannes preview: Asia’s best in the Lions’ den
With the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity just around the corner, we look at the top contenders.
Allianz throws house-warming party for new regional office
Allianz unveiled its new regional office in Singapore’s Marina Bay financial district, where 11 Allianz entities will be housed under one roof. More than 400 guests attended the launch ceremony and party on 18 September, including guests of honour Ravi Menon, MD of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Manuel Bauer, member of the Allianz SE Board of Management. Festivities included a lion's dance and the lighting up of signage on the 4th and 34th floors.
Allianz hosts Junior Football Asia Camp in Phuket
Allianz, which has a longstanding involvement in football, held its first Allianz Junior Football Asia Camp in Phuket last weekend (28-30 June). Eight young footballers were selected, and will join another 17 young athletes in a football adventure with FC Bayern München in August. FC Bayern Soccer School Coach Timon Pauls and FCB mascot also attended to teach the kids a trick or two.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins