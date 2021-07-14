allianz

Allianz light installation launches resolutions into the Alpine sky
11 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Allianz light installation launches resolutions into the Alpine sky

The 'Allianz ramp' can be watched globally via a live stream.

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad
Jul 14, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad

The campaign stars skateboarders Leticia Bufoni and Dashawn Jordan.

AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind
Nov 2, 2016
Gabey Goh

AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind

A new report by Digimind looks at 21 B2C insurance brands in Southeast Asia and evaluates their social media standing.

Cannes preview: Asia’s best in the Lions’ den
Jun 11, 2014
Emily Tan

Cannes preview: Asia’s best in the Lions’ den

With the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity just around the corner, we look at the top contenders.

Allianz throws house-warming party for new regional office
Sep 23, 2013
Benjamin Li

Allianz throws house-warming party for new regional office

Allianz unveiled its new regional office in Singapore’s Marina Bay financial district, where 11 Allianz entities will be housed under one roof. More than 400 guests attended the launch ceremony and party on 18 September, including guests of honour Ravi Menon, MD of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Manuel Bauer, member of the Allianz SE Board of Management. Festivities included a lion's dance and the lighting up of signage on the 4th and 34th floors.

Allianz hosts Junior Football Asia Camp in Phuket
Jul 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

Allianz hosts Junior Football Asia Camp in Phuket

Allianz, which has a longstanding involvement in football, held its first Allianz Junior Football Asia Camp in Phuket last weekend (28-30 June). Eight young footballers were selected, and will join another 17 young athletes in a football adventure with FC Bayern München in August. FC Bayern Soccer School Coach Timon Pauls and FCB mascot also attended to teach the kids a trick or two.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

3 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

4 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

5 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

6 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

8 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

9 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

10 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands