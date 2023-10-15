News Advertising
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Allianz shortlists three networks for global media account

Mindshare is currently the incumbent in the UK.

Allianz is in the process of reviewing of its media and planning account, Campaign has learned.
 
Three networks are understood to be left in the race for the German financial services company's global account. 
 
Allianz has whittled its choices down to Omnicom, Group M and Dentsu, and final presentations have taken place, Campaign understands.
 
Mindshare is currently the incumbent in the UK.
 
 
Allianz declined to comment. Omnicom, Dentsu and Group M, of which Mindshare is a part, also declined to comment.
