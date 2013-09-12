media account

Allianz shortlists three networks for global media account
14 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Mindshare is currently the incumbent in the UK.

ZenithOptimedia reportedly wins Hong Kong Broadband media account
Sep 12, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - ZenithOptimedia is reported to have won Hong Kong Broadband Network’s media account after a four-way pitch against the long-term incumbent MediaCom, Mindshare and Carat in August.

Abbott Nutrition appoints Zenith to Hong Kong media business
Mar 23, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Healthcare giant Abbott Nutrition has moved its Hong Kong media account reportedly worth US$26 million from PHD to ZenithOptimedia following a pitch held in November last year.

Zenith Media scoops C&A’s media account
Jan 25, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - C&A, a leading European fashion retailer, has appointed Zenith Media as its media agency in China without a pitch, replacing incumbent agency Carat.

UPDATE: Sanofi-Aventis confirms ZenithOptimedia to handle US$450m global media
Oct 22, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Sanofi-Aventis has appointed ZenithOptimedia as its worldwide media agency of record, following a global tender that started in May and involved major communications networks globally.

Cigna & CMC Life Insurance hands media AOR to MPG in China
Sep 13, 2010
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Guangdong-based life insurance company Cigna & CMC has appointed MPG as its media agency-of-record in China.

