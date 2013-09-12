media account
Allianz shortlists three networks for global media account
Mindshare is currently the incumbent in the UK.
ZenithOptimedia reportedly wins Hong Kong Broadband media account
HONG KONG - ZenithOptimedia is reported to have won Hong Kong Broadband Network’s media account after a four-way pitch against the long-term incumbent MediaCom, Mindshare and Carat in August.
Abbott Nutrition appoints Zenith to Hong Kong media business
HONG KONG - Healthcare giant Abbott Nutrition has moved its Hong Kong media account reportedly worth US$26 million from PHD to ZenithOptimedia following a pitch held in November last year.
Zenith Media scoops C&A’s media account
SHANGHAI - C&A, a leading European fashion retailer, has appointed Zenith Media as its media agency in China without a pitch, replacing incumbent agency Carat.
UPDATE: Sanofi-Aventis confirms ZenithOptimedia to handle US$450m global media
GLOBAL - Sanofi-Aventis has appointed ZenithOptimedia as its worldwide media agency of record, following a global tender that started in May and involved major communications networks globally.
Cigna & CMC Life Insurance hands media AOR to MPG in China
SHANGHAI - Guangdong-based life insurance company Cigna & CMC has appointed MPG as its media agency-of-record in China.
