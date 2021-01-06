New Business League: November 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Leboo Healthcare Products China Project, Kasikorn Bank PCL. Thailand Project, Nestlé -Milo Malaysia
|70.5
|KFC Singapore
|68.6
|349
|2
|2
|DDB
|Tencent AI China Project,Henderson Land Group HK Project, LG Aircare Korea Project
|57.0
|Streets Blue Ribbon Australia
|54.4
|195
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|DTAC Thailand Project, HSBC Singapore, Hi-Q Food Products Thailand
|43.0
|41.9
|218
|4
|4
|Isobar
|Family Mart China, China Resources Project, iQiyi China Project, KFC China Project
|34.7
|34.3
|147
|5↑
|6
|Publicis
|Visa Global, Nescafe 1+2 China, SinoTruck China Project
|30.0
|29.2
|150
|6↓
|5
|Sapient
|Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project
|27.1
|27.0
|36
|7
|7
|Dentsu
|FAW Besturn China Project, Wuliangye China Project, Amway China
|26.4
|Harman - Jbl & Hk India
|24.9
|205
|8
|8
|VMLY&R
|Zespri Singapore, Colgate Singapore Project, Mulia Ceramic Indonesia Project
|22.4
|Bel Cheese India
|19.2
|135
|9↑
|10
|Leo Burnett
|Google Taiwan Project, AXA China Project, FAW-VW Mojie phase II China Project
|20.5
|7 Eleven Australia
|19.2
|135
|10↑
|11
|Havas Worldwide
|CASARTE China, Bel Cheese India, BIPHA India
|16.4
|Tooheys Extra Dry Australia
|15.4
|61
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Tesco Thailand, AIA Thailand, Essilor China
|76.7
|Electrolux brands APAC
|55.3
|136
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|ZYBang China, Philips Global, DoorDash Australia, PLDT Philippines
|50.5
|Westpac Australia
|42.3
|86
|3↑
|4
|Zenith
|Nestle Taiwan, DS Auto China, Pfizer Taiwan
|38.9
|Didi China
|35.6
|48
|4↓
|3
|Carat
|McDonald's China Buying, Pandora China, Hilton China
|41.1
|Energy Australia
|35.1
|164
|5
|5
|MediaCom
|DF Honda China Digital, Securities China, Octro, Skillwin India
|40.1
|Hilton China
|33.9
|90
|6
|6
|PHD
|SVW China, Bel Group India, Raeon Hong Kong Project, Best Friends Pets Australia
|44.2
|AB InBev India
|26.4
|79
|7
|7
|dentsu X
|Nestlé China, ByteDance China, Kuayue Express China
|26.7
|Axis Mutual Funds India
|18.5
|198
|8
|8
|OMD
|Petbarn Australia, Greencross Ltd. Australia, McDonald's Malaysia
|27.2
|HBF Australia
|16.4
|83
|9↑
|10
|WPP
|Unilever China
|10.0
|10.0
|1
|10↓
|9
|Starcom
|AB InBev India, Alcon China, McDonald's Taiwan, Tencent China, Miele Australia
|16.0
|Jeep China
|9.8
|52
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Wieden & Kennedy
|Visa
|Global
|Le Pub (Publicis Group)
|Heineken
|Global
|MediaMonks
|Mondelēz Production
|North America, Latin America, Asia, the Middle-East and Africa
|Thinkerbell
|BUPA
|Australia
|Publicis
|Visa Production
|Global
|R/GA
|United Overseas Bank Limited Co.
|Singapore
|Dentsu
|FAW Besturn China Project
|China
|Wunderman Thompson
|DTAC Project
|Thailand
|Digitas
|McDonald’s
|Australia
|M&C Saatchi
|Vic Government
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Omnicom Media Group
|Sanofi
|Global ex US
|Mediacom
|DF Honda digital
|China
|Omnicom Media Group
|Electrolux brands
|APAC, MEA
|Essence
|Jeep
|China
|Wavemaker
|Philips
|Global
|Universal McCann
|HBF
|Australia
|Mediacom
|Securities
|China
|Mindshare
|Tesco
|Thailand
|Mediacom
|Octro, Skillwin,Skillwin Technology
|India
|Atomic 212
|BMW, Mini
|Australia
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.