New Business League: November 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Leboo Healthcare Products China Project, Kasikorn Bank PCL. Thailand Project, Nestlé -Milo Malaysia 70.5 KFC Singapore 68.6 349 2 2 DDB Tencent AI China Project,Henderson Land Group HK Project, LG Aircare Korea Project 57.0 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 54.4 195 3 3 Wunderman Thompson DTAC Thailand Project, HSBC Singapore, Hi-Q Food Products Thailand 43.0 41.9 218 4 4 Isobar Family Mart China, China Resources Project, iQiyi China Project, KFC China Project 34.7 34.3 147 5 ↑ 6 Publicis Visa Global, Nescafe 1+2 China, SinoTruck China Project 30.0 29.2 150 6 ↓ 5 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 27.1 27.0 36 7 7 Dentsu FAW Besturn China Project, Wuliangye China Project, Amway China 26.4 Harman - Jbl & Hk India 24.9 205 8 8 VMLY&R Zespri Singapore, Colgate Singapore Project, Mulia Ceramic Indonesia Project 22.4 Bel Cheese India 19.2 135 9 ↑ 10 Leo Burnett Google Taiwan Project, AXA China Project, FAW-VW Mojie phase II China Project 20.5 7 Eleven Australia 19.2 135 10 ↑ 11 Havas Worldwide CASARTE China, Bel Cheese India, BIPHA India 16.4 Tooheys Extra Dry Australia 15.4 61

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Tesco Thailand, AIA Thailand, Essilor China 76.7 Electrolux brands APAC 55.3 136 2 2 Wavemaker ZYBang China, Philips Global, DoorDash Australia, PLDT Philippines 50.5 Westpac Australia 42.3 86 3 ↑ 4 Zenith Nestle Taiwan, DS Auto China, Pfizer Taiwan 38.9 Didi China 35.6 48 4 ↓ 3 Carat McDonald's China Buying, Pandora China, Hilton China 41.1 Energy Australia 35.1 164 5 5 MediaCom DF Honda China Digital, Securities China, Octro, Skillwin India 40.1 Hilton China 33.9 90 6 6 PHD SVW China, Bel Group India, Raeon Hong Kong Project, Best Friends Pets Australia 44.2 AB InBev India 26.4 79 7 7 dentsu X Nestlé China, ByteDance China, Kuayue Express China 26.7 Axis Mutual Funds India 18.5 198 8 8 OMD Petbarn Australia, Greencross Ltd. Australia, McDonald's Malaysia 27.2 HBF Australia 16.4 83 9 ↑ 10 WPP Unilever China 10.0 10.0 1 10 ↓ 9 Starcom AB InBev India, Alcon China, McDonald's Taiwan, Tencent China, Miele Australia 16.0 Jeep China 9.8 52

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Wieden & Kennedy Visa Global Le Pub (Publicis Group) Heineken Global MediaMonks Mondelēz Production North America, Latin America, Asia, the Middle-East and Africa Thinkerbell BUPA Australia Publicis Visa Production Global R/GA United Overseas Bank Limited Co. Singapore Dentsu FAW Besturn China Project China Wunderman Thompson DTAC Project Thailand Digitas McDonald’s Australia M&C Saatchi Vic Government Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Omnicom Media Group Sanofi Global ex US Mediacom DF Honda digital China Omnicom Media Group Electrolux brands APAC, MEA Essence Jeep China Wavemaker Philips Global Universal McCann HBF Australia Mediacom Securities China Mindshare Tesco Thailand Mediacom Octro, Skillwin,Skillwin Technology India Atomic 212 BMW, Mini Australia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.