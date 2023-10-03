News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
Jessica Heygate
1 day ago

Netflix ad chief Jeremi Gorman to exit, replaced by Amy Reinhard

Gorman set to depart around one year after she joined the streaming service to establish its first advertising product.

(L-R) Jeremi Gorman and Amy Reinhard (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Netflix’s president of worldwide advertising Jeremi Gorman is departing around a year after she joined the streaming service to steer it through the launch of its advertising business.

Gorman will be succeeded by Amy Reinhard, currently VP of studio operations at Netflix, who has a background in TV distribution. Reinard joined Netflix in 2016 as VP of content acquisition.

While the ad world is new to Reinhard, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said her skills transfer to the role.

“In her nearly seven years at Netflix, Amy has proven to be an exceptionally strong leader — with a deep understanding of the entertainment business and consumer tastes as well as the ability to build lasting partnerships across the industry. These skills, in particular her strength in TV and film, are critical for the success of our ads business,” Peters said in a statement.

He went on to thank Gorman for building Netflix’s ads business “from scratch” and the “foundations we need to succeed.”

The reshuffle was first reported by Adweek.

Gorman is scheduled to speak at Advertising Week New York in a few weeks. She said she is moving on to “build again” and that her “passion is scaling businesses from the early stages.”

She and Peter Naylor, VP of worldwide ad sales, both joined Netflix in September from similar roles at social media company Snap. 

Netflix said during its second-quarter earnings in July that membership to its $6.99 per month ad-supported plan “nearly doubled” since the first quarter, though it added that ad revenue is not yet material.

It now has more than 10 million global monthly active users for its ad tier.

Naylor will continue in his role.

In other staff changes, Netflix has promoted Eunice Kim, who had been leading the consumer product innovation team, to chief product officer, and Elizabeth Stone, who was overseeing data and insights, to chief technology officer. Both will report to Peters. The news was reported by Variety.

 

 

