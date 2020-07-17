netflix
Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound
The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.
Despite strong subscriber growth in APAC, Netflix struggles to grow per user revenue
Q2 revenue rose 58% in Asia-Pacific and user additions nearly 84% as video streamer profited from masses of home-bound consumers in the pandemic.
Netflix appoints Bozoma Saint John as CMO
Former Apple and Uber marketer leaves Endeavor after two years.
Netflix subscriber additions double expectations during COVID-19
But streaming service says boost is "temporary" and expects viewing and membership to decelerate as home confinement ends.
What streaming explosion means for consumers, marketers, agencies and media owners
A definitive guide brought to you by Florian Adamski, CEO of OMD Worldwide.
Singapore is Netflix's most censored market
Singapore accounts for the highest proportion of government-mandated content removals since Netflix launched. See which films and shows have been pulled.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins