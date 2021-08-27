MullenLowe Treyna acquires UX/UI firm Quiddity

MullenLowe Treyna, the Interpublic network's agency in the Philippines, has acquired a controlling interest in UX/UI firm Quiddity Usability Labs and will relaunch the joint venture as Qairos. Quiddity will wind down in September and Qairos is scheduled to formally begin operations by October.

The move adds UX/UI expertise to complement MullenLowe Treyna's business solutions, the agency said, adding that the combined roster of clients includes brands across FMCG, finance, ecommerce, pharmaceuticals, travel and telecommunications.

MullenLowe Treyna, which was rebranded following a management buyout in 2020, has grown recently with similar expansions in PR and digital communications.

Qairos will continue to be headed by Denise Haak as president and CEO. The new board also includes Mike Trillana as chairman, Mehrdad Jamshidi as CFO, and MullenLowe Treyna chair emeritus Leigh Reyes.

“This is our biggest M&A activity to date, and we couldn’t be any more excited with this partnership,” said Trillana, who is also chairman and CEO of MullenLowe Treyna. “This brings us one step closer to our vision of being our client’s preferred creative business solutions partner.”

Haak said MullenLowe's "strong entrepreneurial spirit, challenger mentality, and extensive global network" would help the freshly minted Qairos access a larger world of users.