the philippines
DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market
Network sees overhang from existing lull, with key Christmas season heavily impacted.
CASE STUDY: TURDTalks turn the tide for Philippines education NGO
Education-oriented NGO Silid Aralan (‘Classroom’) focuses on the neglected 80 percent of Filipino public school students, those struggling academically yet equally worthy of investment. The charity needed help raising awareness and funding for its cause.
CASE STUDY: How P&G and the Red Cross turned fashion into necessities for typhoon survivors
To help typhoon survivors, Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and P&G turned fashion items into daily essentials such as food, water and medicine through fundraising project Aid Couture.
Cohn & Wolfe opens in Manila, eyes Indochina
MANILA - Communications agency Cohn & Wolfe has expanded in Southeast Asia by opening an office in Manila.
J&J appoints agency for Modess' digital business
MANILA - Johnson & Johnson has handed the digital business for its Modess brand to BBDO Guerrero.
Rohit Jawa appointed as chairman, CEO for Unilever Philippines
SINGAPORE - FMCG giant Unilever has appointed veteran Rohit Jawa, senior vice president of global marketing operations, as chairman and CEO for Unilever Philippines.
