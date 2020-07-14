the philippines

DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market
Jul 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market

Network sees overhang from existing lull, with key Christmas season heavily impacted.

CASE STUDY: TURDTalks turn the tide for Philippines education NGO
Apr 4, 2016
Gabey Goh

CASE STUDY: TURDTalks turn the tide for Philippines education NGO

Education-oriented NGO Silid Aralan (‘Classroom’) focuses on the neglected 80 percent of Filipino public school students, those struggling academically yet equally worthy of investment. The charity needed help raising awareness and funding for its cause.

CASE STUDY: How P&G and the Red Cross turned fashion into necessities for typhoon survivors
Jan 24, 2014
Racheal Lee

CASE STUDY: How P&G and the Red Cross turned fashion into necessities for typhoon survivors

To help typhoon survivors, Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and P&G turned fashion items into daily essentials such as food, water and medicine through fundraising project Aid Couture.

Cohn & Wolfe opens in Manila, eyes Indochina
Jan 10, 2014
Racheal Lee

Cohn & Wolfe opens in Manila, eyes Indochina

MANILA - Communications agency Cohn & Wolfe has expanded in Southeast Asia by opening an office in Manila.

J&J appoints agency for Modess' digital business
Nov 12, 2013
Racheal Lee

J&J appoints agency for Modess' digital business

MANILA - Johnson & Johnson has handed the digital business for its Modess brand to BBDO Guerrero.

Rohit Jawa appointed as chairman, CEO for Unilever Philippines
Oct 7, 2013
Racheal Lee

Rohit Jawa appointed as chairman, CEO for Unilever Philippines

SINGAPORE - FMCG giant Unilever has appointed veteran Rohit Jawa, senior vice president of global marketing operations, as chairman and CEO for Unilever Philippines.

